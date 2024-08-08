Hunter Schafer Explains How Dominic Fike Cheating On Her "Fundamentally Changed Her"

Hunter Schafer opens up about being cheated on by Dominic Fike
Hunter Schafer opens up about being cheated on by Dominic Fike. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
"That like, fundamentally changed me as a person."

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has opened up about her split from co-star Dominic Fike and revealed how she found out he had cheated on her.

Hunter and Dominic, who met on the set of the HBO series, first sparked dating rumours in January 2022. After several social media posts and red carpet appearances, they later confirmed their relationship.

However, in July 2023, Dominic confirmed they had broken up in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

Now, Hunter is opening up about her experience in the relationship in an interview with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, speaking about how it felt to be cheated on for the first time.

Hunter Schafer opens up about how Dominic Fike cheating on her "fundamentally changed her"
Hunter Schafer opens up about how Dominic Fike cheating on her "fundamentally changed her". Picture: Getty

In the interview, Hunter explained that the relationship "ended amicably", and stated that there were personal issues on both sides that contributed to the breakup. Finding out that she had been cheated on, however, "fundamentally changed her".

"It's no secret, it's out there in the world, you know, and it's part of why the relationship ended. I got cheated on for the first time," Hunter said, before confirming that Dominic has already written about it in his music.

"It's fine to be talking about it today, and it's like part of my truth, but that like, fundamentally changed me as a person," she added.

Hunter continued: "It was this whole process of like, realising that cheating has nothing to do with you and it has everything to do with that person and whatever kind of pain they're in or whatever they're dealing with."

Hunter added that she is still working through some things following the end of their relationship.

When host Alex asked how she found out that Dominic had cheated on her, she revealed: "I kind of knew, you know, you always kind of know. And because I kind of knew, I went into the phone – which I'm not proud of."

Alex then reassured Hunter, saying: "It's f---king normal because when your intuition is like hitting you in the face, you're like, 'Okay fine, I'll look,' and the reason you're looking is because you f---ing kind of know something."

Hunter and Dominic met on the set of Euphoria season 2
Hunter and Dominic met on the set of Euphoria season 2. Picture: HBO

Hunter added: "It makes me so nervous to talk about this stuff because I really – I've no interest in letting the public into what happened and everything. I want to make this very clear [...] because what happened with that was between me and him and I want to keep it and I want to protect that."

"But at the same time, I'm here to talk about my truth and whatever, you know."

