Kourtney Kardashian Fans Were Right About Her Baby Name

1 November 2023, 11:28 | Updated: 1 November 2023, 11:50

Fan theories come true after Kourtney's baby name is revealed
Fan theories come true after Kourtney's baby name is revealed. Picture: Instagram @kourtneykardash / Getty

Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker confirmed the name of their baby boy - and it proved every fan theory right!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and her musician husband Travis Barker are expecting a baby boy this winter and fans have be dying to find out every detail about the Kardashian-Barker baby!

The Kardashian's have become known for their unique baby names, like Kim Kardashian's daughter North or Kylie Jenner's son Aire, and Kourtney's fourth child isn't expected to be an exception. After some now-deleted pics made it to Kourtney's Instagram fans have suspected the baby's name will be 'Rocky'.

The pictures taken at Kourtney's baby shower had shown her stood by a wishing tree where one note on the tree read: "May Baby Rocky have a life filled with love.”

Solidifying suspicions, in an interview for Complex earlier this year Travis told his daughter Alabama that he loves the name 'Rocky 13'.

Travis defended his love for the name, saying: "Rocky George played the guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

"And Rocky, [is] the greatest boxing movie of all time," he added.

Now, after a major slip from Kourtney's husband on the One Life One Chance podcast with Toby Morse, it seems Travis confirmed the name of their expected child... and the due date! Here's what he said.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are said to be naming their baby Rocky!
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are said to be naming their baby Rocky! Picture: Getty

Kourtney Kardashian shows off baby shower

Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker reveals their baby name

Speaking on H2O vocalist Toby Morse's podcast One Life One Chance, Travis Barker revealed that he and Kourtney Kardashian's baby would be called 'Rocky'.

"The baby is coming supposedly on Halloween right?" Toby asked.

"Yeah, Halloween at the earliest... and the latest the first week of November" Travis confirmed.

According to Goss.ie, Travis went on to talk about Halloween plans, saying: "There was a benefit in Hawaii that we were gonna do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due."

Toby added: “Rocky Thirteen Barker,” to which Travis confirmed: “Rocky Thirteen Barker!”

This also confirmed fans' assumption that the Kardashian-Baker baby would be a Halloween baby. However Halloween has now been and gone and there's no baby Rocky in sight.

Kourtney and Travis dress up as Beetlejuice and Lydia for Halloween
Kourtney and Travis dress up as Beetlejuice and Lydia for Halloween. Picture: Instagram @kourtneykardash
Makeup artist Tonya Brewer transformed Travis and Kourtney for Halloween
Makeup artist Tonya Brewer transformed Travis and Kourtney for Halloween. Picture: Instagram @thetonybrewer

Like Travis mentioned in his interview for Complex, the name Rocky is also inspired by the iconic boxing movie. Joking to Toby he said: "He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina like doing front kicks and push-ups."

Kourtney is still rocking her glowing bump as she dressed up as her sister Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2013 look over the Halloween weekend.

Kourtney wows in her Kim K cosplay
Kourtney wows in her Kim K cosplay. Picture: Instagram @kourtneykardash

We cannot wait to meet baby Rocky Thirteen!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae and Tommy throw daughter Bambi a Halloween party

Inside Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's Epic Halloween Party

How Taylor Swift owned halloween

Taylor Swift Halloween: From Costumes, To Pumpkins And Decorations

Could Olivia and Louis be dating?!

Is Olivia Rodrigo Dating Louis Partridge?

All the info on when Kourtney Kardashian's due date is and more

Kourtney Kardashian’s Due Date & All Her Pregnancy Details

Taylor Swift announces bonus track 'Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version) on re-release of 1989

Taylor Swift Releases 'Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version)' As Bonus Track on '1989'

Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12,

Taylor Swift Wealth: What Is Her Total Net Worth?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits