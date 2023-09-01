Travis Barker Rushes Home For 'Urgent Family Matter' As Blink-182 Reschedule Tour Dates

1 September 2023, 14:51

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal they're having a boy

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Travis Barker has sparked concern after he jetted back to the US for an ‘urgent family matter’, leaving his band Blink-182 to reschedule a number of their tour dates.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Blink-182 have postponed their UK tour dates which were due to kick off on 1st September, as drummer Travis Barker has had to fly back to the US.

As news of his ‘urgent family matter emerged’ Kourtney Kardashian’s husband took to Instagram Stories to share photos of an airport prayer room. Kourtney’s sister Khloé also shared a post about a ‘protection prayer’ on Instagram Stories the previous day.

Kourtney is due to give birth to their first child together in the coming months.

The band announced the news on X (Twitter) confirming the shows they’re postponing. They wrote: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Travis Barker has jetted home to the US due to an 'urgent family matter'
Travis Barker has jetted home to the US due to an 'urgent family matter'. Picture: Getty

Travis and Kourtney are parents to five children all together; Kourtney shares three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex Scott Disick and Travis has two biological children, Alabama and Landon, and a third, Atiana, who he treats as his own daughter.

Atiana’s parents are model Shanna Moakler, Travis’ ex-wife, and boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with a baby boy
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with a baby boy. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney and Travis announced their baby news in June, with the mum-of-three recreating a scene from a Blink-182 music video, holding up a sign from the crowd that read: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

They'd been open about their struggles to conceive in The Kardashians, trying rounds of IVF before Kourtney eventually fell pregnant naturally. The happy news came one year after they got married in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by their friends and family in what was one of the most glamorous events of the year.

Since then the reality star has been keeping her followers updated with regular bump photos and snaps of her blossoming figure. They also soon confirmed they were expecting a baby boy.

The Poosh founder shared the sex of her baby just days after announcing the news of her pregnancy. Taking to Instagram in a joint post, the couple shared a clip where she sat on her husband's lap whilst the drummer played on his drum kit. After a drum roll, blue confetti shot into the sky to signify the pair having a baby boy!

