Who Is Scott Disick's Girlfriend? Dating And Relationship History Revealed

12 June 2024, 17:10

Scott Disick has been linked to some high profile names over the years
Scott Disick has been linked to some high profile names over the years. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Scott Disick has had a long and tumultuous dating history, but who has Scott dated? Who’s he dating now? Who did he date after Kourtney Kardashian? His entire relationship history revealed.

Scott Disick has made himself a household name after appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians for over seven years.

The man was introduced to us as Kourtney Kardashian’s partner, however over time through his interactions with Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and of course, Caitlyn, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Scott’s weaselled his way into fans hards through his own accord.

However after his break up with Kourtney, Scott’s had quite a tumultuous love life and he dated a slew of women including high profile names such as Sofia Richie, Amelia Hamlin, Kimberley Stewart and Rebecca Donaldson.

From who he dated after Kourtney, to his relationship with Sofia. Here’s Scott’s relationship history, including who his girlfriend is now.

Scott Disick is 41 years old
Scott Disick is 41 years old. Picture: Getty

Who is Scott Disick’s girlfriend?

Scott doesn’t appear to be dating anyone seriously as of 2023 - 2024.

He was photographed getting lunch with on-again-off-again partner Bella Banos in March 2024 alongside his children. He was also spotted frolicking on the beaches in Europe with ex-Chloe Bartoli towards the end of 2023, however both parties have revealed their relationship is purely platonic.

On The Kardashians, Kris and Khloe set Scott up on a blind date with a woman named Celine Nehoray. Despite the two hitting it off in season 4 episode 4, a second date was never organised.

However, Scott revealed his time with Celine helped him get out of his dating funk.

Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart

2022

Age: 44

Job: Socialite

Kimberly Stewart and Scott Disick were linked in 2022
Kimberly Stewart and Scott Disick were linked in 2022. Picture: Getty

Kimberly Stewart the daughter of Rod Stewart supposedly met Scott through her brother Sean.

The pair were supposedly dating as of August 2022, however, they kept their relationship private and media outlets reported that the pair were taking things slow.

The pair never officially announced their split, but things seemed to have petered off by the end of 2022.

Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson

2022

Age: 28

Job: Social Media Influencer & Model

Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson were linked in 2022
Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson were linked in 2022. Picture: Getty

Scott reportedly had a brief affair with Rebecca in early 2022.

The Scottish model supposedly met the reality star on a night out and the pair hit it off.

Things seemed to have got serious quickly because, by April 2022, Scott brought Rebecca to the premiere of The Kardashians and the pair walked the red carpet with one another.

However, just two months later, the pair called it quits and the break-up was allegedly amicable.

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin

2020 - 2021

Age: 22

Job: Model & TV Personality

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin were linked from 2020 - 2021
Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin were linked from 2020 - 2021. Picture: Getty

Scott and Amelia Hamlin dated one another between 2020 - 2021. Amelia is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hill’s star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

However, Lisa never approved of Scott as a partner for her young daughter who was 18 years younger than the man at the time and only 19 years old.

By September 2021, media outlets reported that the pair had broken up and supposedly it had been Amelia’s decision.

Scott Disick and Bella Banos

2020, 2024

Age: 27

Job: Model

Scott Disick and Bella Banos were linked 2020 and 2024
Scott Disick and Bella Banos were linked 2020 and 2024. Picture: Getty

Bella Banos has been flittering around Scott's dating life for a number of years.

He was spotted spending time with the model in 2020 but supposedly the pair claimed they weren’t dating at the time, clarifying that they had just been on dates.

Most recently, in 2024, Bella was spotted grabbing a bite to eat with Scott and his children in New York.

Scott Disick and Megan Blake Irwin

2016, 2020

Age: 31

Job: Model

Scott Disick and Megan Blake Irwin were linked in 2016 and 2020
Scott Disick and Megan Blake Irwin were linked in 2016 and 2020. Picture: Instagram: @meganblakeirwin

Megan Irwin is an Australian model who was eight years Scott’s junior when they began dating.

The pair were initially papped together in 2016, however shortly after Scott began dating Sophie Richie.

When things ended with Sophie in 2020, Megan and Scott appeared to have picked up where they left off just two months after the breakup.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

2017 - 2020

Age: 25

Job: Social Media Personality & Model

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were linked from 2017 - 2020
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were linked from 2017 - 2020. Picture: Getty

Fans often wonder just how long did Scott and Sofia date? Their relationship was on and off for over three years.

The pair were first spotted together in May 2017 aboard a yacht in Cannes, however at that time Sofia denied rumours they were together.

By September 2017, the pair decided to go Instagram official, however, they did have a small break-up that year before reuniting.

Sofia could be considered Scott’s most serious girlfriend since Kourtney, as the pair not only were together the longest, but Scott even introduced Sofia to the Kardashian family and his children.

Unfortunately in 2020, the pair decided to break up, with Sofia claiming Scott needed to look after himself.

Scott Disick and Christine Burke

2016

Age: 28

Job: Model

Scott Disick and Christine Burke were linked in 2016
Scott Disick and Christine Burke were linked in 2016. Picture: Getty

Scott and Christine appeared to have a short fling in 2016 as the pair were spotted in California with one another in March.

Later that year, the pair were also seen at Cannes kissing on a yacht, which made headlines as Scott had only just admitted to reporters that he considered himself single.

Fans found the relationship distasteful because they saw a similarity in looks between Christine and Kendall, who for all intents and purposes, is like a younger sister to Scott.

The fling didn’t last long and by the latter half of the year, it was over.

Scott Disick and Chloe Bartoli

2006, 2015, 2024

Age: 33

Job: Stylist

Scott Disick and Chloe Bartoli have been linked since 2006
Scott Disick and Chloe Bartoli have been linked since 2006. Picture: Getty

The number one question people ask is who did Scott Disick date after Kourtney? Well, the answer seemed to be Chloe Bartoli.

The pair have a long long history together, and reportedly dated all the way back in 2006 before Scott even met Kourtney.

The pair seemed to find one another again in 2015, unfortunately, Scott was married at the time when he was papped intimately close to Chloe in Southern France.

It was this scandal that pushed Kourtney to finally file for divorce.

Most recently, Scott and Chloe were photographed swimming together in St. Barts but the pair claim to just be friends.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

2006 - 2015

Age: 45

Job: Media personality & Socialite

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were together for almost ten years
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were together for almost ten years. Picture: Getty

The romance of a generation, Scott and Kourtney met all the way back in 2006 at a party in Mexico.

The pair were together for almost ten years with huge ups and downs that were documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Ultimately it was cheating allegations with Chloe Bartoli that finally led Kourtney to file for divorce, however, the pair have remained friendly with each other.

They share three children with one another and Scott still appears on The Kardashians as a regular character.

