Scott Disick Reveals Ex Sofia Richie Forced Him To Choose Between Her & Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick revealed his split from Sofia Richie was because of his friendship with Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: Getty

Scott Disick said he was given an “ultimatum” by Sofia Richie to pick between her and Kourtney Kardashian before their split.

By Capital FM

Scott Disick has opened up about why his relationship with ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie didn’t work out, revealing she asked him to choose between her and Kourtney Kardashian.

In the premiere of the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott spoke with Kim and Khloe about the tough decision that he was faced with, revealing Sofia gave him an “ultimatum” and was trying to “push Kourtney out” of his life.

Scott detailed his “impossible relationship” with Sofia to Kourtney’s sisters, saying: “She was like, I don’t want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney.

“And she literally said with an ultimatum: you have to choose, me or Kourtney.”

Scott Disick opened up about his relationship with his ex, Sofia Richie, on KUWTK. Picture: E!

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie dated for three years. Picture: Instagram

Scott continued: “And I was like, but Kourtney is Kourtney and my kids. It’s a unit… I was like, how could you even want that for me?

“It just became an impossible relationship to keep carrying on with.”

The 37-year-old, who shares three kids with Kourtney; Mason, Penelope and Reign, went on to admit that he could never “give up” on his long-term ex.

“I’m never going to give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting we have,” Scott added, “Nothing in a million years will be worth what we have.”

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian co-parent their three children; Mason, Penelope and Reign. Picture: PA

“I need to be with somebody that I trust with all my heart,” Scott told Kim and Khloe, “I trust Kourtney with my life."

Earlier on in the episode, Scott and Kourtney sat down to discuss his relationship with Sofia, revealing she ultimately felt neglected, which led to their three-year romance coming to an end in May last year.

Scott has since moved on with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin, while Kourtney is dating Blink 182’s Travis Barker.

