Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Reunite With Rob's Ex Adrienne Bailon On His Birthday And Fans Are Confused

18 March 2021, 16:42 | Updated: 18 March 2021, 16:44

Fans were left questioning why Kim & Kourtney spent Rob Kardashian's birthday with his ex Adrienne Bailon.
Fans were left questioning why Kim & Kourtney spent Rob Kardashian's birthday with his ex Adrienne Bailon. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The Kardashian sisters have left fans confused after Kim and Kourtney reunited with Rob’s ex-girlfriend, Adrienne Bailon, for a girls’ night on his 34th birthday.

The Kardashian clan celebrated their only brother, Rob’s, birthday on St Patrick's Day [March 17] with a small family party.

Soon after, Kim and Kourtney headed to an all-girls games night, where they spent the evening hanging out with Rob’s ex-girlfriend, Adrienne Bailon.

The Kardashians' Net Worth: Famous Family’s Combined Fortune Unveiled

It’s safe to say fans were left seriously confused about the reunion as well as the timing of it.

Kim shared some clips on her Instagram Story where she, her older sister, Adrienne and some friends were playing Taboo with each other.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian shared posts with Adrienne Bailon.
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian shared posts with Adrienne Bailon. Picture: Instagram
The Kardashians and Adrienne Bailon proved they buried the hatchet.
The Kardashians and Adrienne Bailon proved they buried the hatchet. Picture: Instagram

In one clip, Kim explains that when she, Kourtney and the former Disney star get together, they’re “all winners”, which the mother-of-four followed up with a snap of the ladies who won the game.

However, many took to Twitter to question why and how the seemingly random reunion came about after Adrienne and Rob famously dated for two years between 2007 and 2009, which was documented in the early seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“Adrienne hanging with Kim and Kourtney [confused emoji],” penned one fan.

“I think it's really crazy how they have real friendships with Rob's exes. Malika is already at home ok but they like it and get along well with Adrianne [sic],” shared another.

Rob Kardashian and Adrienne Bailon dated between 2007-2009.
Rob Kardashian and Adrienne Bailon dated between 2007-2009. Picture: Getty
Fans were left confused after Adrienne Bailon spent her ex's birthday with his family.
Fans were left confused after Adrienne Bailon spent her ex's birthday with his family. Picture: Twitter

This isn’t the first time the Kardashians have interacted with the former Cheetah Girl since she and Rob split, as Kim previously shared a snap of her daughter North being obsessed with watching The Cheetah Girls in 2018.

Kim joked: “Should I break the news to North that this could of been her auntie?!?!?! [sic],” which Adrienne reposted, in a friendly exchange.

Adrienne also frequently supports her ex’s sisters on Instagram, so it appears it’s all water under the bridge!

The exes went their separate ways a long time ago with the actress, who now co-hosts US TV show The Real, getting married to musician Israel Houghton back in 2016.

Meanwhile, Rob went on to get engaged to Blac Chyna after three months of dating at the start of 2016, before getting engaged and welcoming their daughter, Dream Kardashian, in November of that year, before splitting shortly after.

