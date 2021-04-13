Lisa Rinna Says Scott Disick 'Too Old' For Amelia Hamlin Relationship

Lisa Rinna, a Real Housewife and BFF to Kris Jenner has finally spoken about her 19-year-old daughter's relationship with Scott Disick- and yes, she thinks he is too old for her child.

Amelia Hamlin's mother, Lisa Rinna, has finally broken her silence over her daughter's relationship with 37-year-old Scott Disick that has a sizeable age gap given the fact she is just 19-years-old.

Lisa stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the trailer for season 11 has just dropped- and she and her famous pals discuss the large age gap and do not hold back!

The explosive trailer (for those of us who watch the show!) sees the housewives in their usual spats.

However, in one scene, Kyle Richards brands Scott Disick 'too damn old and he's got three kids' while talking to Amelia's mum.

Lisa replies: "I know!"

For those of you who don't yet know- Lisa Rinna, is also close friends with Kris Jenner and has had to get her head around the fact her teenage daughter is dating the very high profile ex of Kourtney Kardashian and father of three.

Lisa, 57, has remained tight-lipped about their romance until now but has pretty much told the world she approves of it by poking fun of the star on Instagram.

In a snap of Scott and Amelia on one of their many beach outings, Lisa wrote, "Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats."

Seems like they're pals, TBH?!

The final ever series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is finally airing, which was filmed last year during the pandemic and the famous family discuss Scott's rocky relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Sofia Richie.

The pair have obviously since parted ways and Scott has found another famous face to date.

Many were unsure if former supermodel Lisa was on board with the whole thing, as a recent Instagram story saw her wearing a necklace emblazoned with the words 'f*** you'.

However, it seems this wasn't indirect shade toward Scott and they're all getting along swimmingly- in their bucket hats!

