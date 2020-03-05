Dua Lipa Celebrates With Her Family And Boyfriend Anwar Hadid As She Scoops Best British Act At The Global Awards 2020

Dua Lipa brought her family along with her to the Global Awards 2020, as well as boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

After Camila Cabello opened the Global Awards with an incredible performance, Dua Lipa won the first award of the night, landing Best British Act after a sensationally successful few years in the spotlight at just 24 years old.

To celebrate the occasion Dua brought her parents, her little brother and sister, and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 20.

The ‘Physical’ singer gave her beau Anwar a kiss on the cheek when her name was read out, before hugging both her mum and dad and her younger siblings who she is known to be incredibly close to.

Dua Lipa had boyfriend Anwar Hadid by her side at the Global Awards. Picture: Global

Dua Lipa's parents looked so proud as she accepted her Global Award. Picture: Global

Dua’s proud dad was spotted in the audience filming every moment of his daughter’s acceptance speech and it was truly heartwarming to watch!

Dukagjin Lipa has made a name for himself in the past, after he was first spotted with his pop star daughter in 2019 and fans rushed to find out who the singer’s ‘hot dad’ was.

The Global award winner often brings her family to such showbiz events, making sure to thank them for their support whenever she has the chance.

As she took to the stage to accept her gong, Dua said: “Thank you so much, wow, what an honour this is. I’m so lucky to be up here, especially alongside artists who I admire so much.”

She added: “Thank you to my fans and my listeners, thank you for supporting the music.

Dua Lipa won Best British Act at the Global Awards. Picture: Global

Dua Lipa's little brother joined the celebrations at the Global Awards. Picture: Global

Dua Lipa gave her siblings a kiss before accepting her Global award. Picture: Global

“I was so nervous putting new music out and I’m so grateful for the response so thank you for giving me the confidence to continue doing what I love the most.”

Dua finished her speech by saying happy birthday to her dad, adding: “And my wonderful family who are here with me tonight - Happy Birthday Dad!”

