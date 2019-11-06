Who Is Dua Lipa's Dad? 'Don't Start Now' Singer's 'Hot' Dad Has A Fan Group Of His Own

6 November 2019, 13:41 | Updated: 6 November 2019, 14:04

Dua Lipa and her dad hug on stage

Genuinely, Dua Lipa's dad is 'Hotter Than Hell'.

Dua Lipa’s dad often crops up as a hot topic during interviews and when he appears on her social media channels, as there’s no denying Dukagjin Lipa is a very good looking guy.

While Dua is known for her incredible singing abilities and for having an astounding catalogue of bangers, her dad has a fan group of his very own after fans noticed his model features.

Dua Lipa Has Opened Up About Her Love/Hate Relationship With Social Media: ‘It’s A Breeding Ground For Hate And Anxiety’

Dua Lipa with her dad

At the 2019 BRITs, Dua’s dad even momentarily stole the spotlight after he took to the red carpet in a black velvet suit to pose for the paps.

Host Jack Whitehall even told the ‘Don’t Start Now’ singer: “You know how much of a dad crush I have. He is the coolest dad.”

He added: “Look at Dukagjin! Can we get a camera on this guy? The silver fox over here, the best looking dad in the music industry. I want to do a dad swap, can you take mine?”

The singer’s dad is the founder and CEO of a communications agency, as well as the President of Sunny Hill Foundation, a charity set up in Prishtina-Kosovo helping the most vulnerable and in-need parts of the community.

And with 200k followers on Instagram, there’s no denying Dukagjin is a star in his own right.

Dua Lipa sits beside her dad

While he predominately uses his social media account to proudly show off his pop star daughter’s achievements, Dukagjin, has some smouldering selfies where fans love to comment on his good looks.

But it’s not just Dua and her father who are genetically blessed, in fact, the whole Lipa family have inherited stunning features.

Dua Lipa with her family

In a family photo the superstar’s dad posted on Instagram recently ahead of a wedding, all five of the fam can be seen in a gorgeous selfie taken by Dua.

While the songstress rocked a blue and green floral dress with epic shoulder pads, her mum stunned in a red floor-length gown.

Meanwhile, her sister opted for a peach mini dress and her brother and dad matched in tuxedos complete with bow ties.

 “Wedding crew,” Dukagjin captioned it.

