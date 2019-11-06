Dua Lipa Has Opened Up About Her Love/Hate Relationship With Social Media: ‘It’s A Breeding Ground For Hate And Anxiety’

Dua Lipa has admitted she takes breaks from social media. Picture: instagram

Dua Lipa has a love/hate relationship with social media.

Dua Lipa has opened up about her relationship with social media and revealed she avoids all apps completely on days she feels a ‘little bit more vulnerable’.

The ‘Don’t Start’ singer said although she thinks social media can be ‘an amazing tool’, she’s also aware of the negative affect it can have on her mental health.

She said: "Some days I don't read into the comments.

"Some days maybe I feel little bit more vulnerable and I dive in and I almost go looking for things I don't want to see."

She added: "Social media can be such an amazing tool and it can be so fun to share things but at the same time it's almost a breeding ground for hate and anxiety," she added.

"People feel like they can say things because they're hiding behind a computer screen and for me it's important to use social media in bite sizes - as long as it makes me feel good, and the second it doesn't, I like to take some time away from it."

Dua said she is keen to encourage her fans to ‘share positivity’ and ‘encourage kindness’ on social media apps, such as Instagram, and wants everyone to generally ‘be nicer to one another’.

She said: "I feel like that's something we should all do, we should encourage kindness and protect our fans and protect ourselves - just be nicer to one another. I feel like we'd all have a much better experience on social media if that was the case.

"You can't change everyone's mind on that and some people use it as a form of release, in whatever way that may be - sometimes at the expense of others. But it's baby steps.

“Hopefully we can try and make it a much safer experience for everyone."

We couldn’t agree more, Dua!

