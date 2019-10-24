Dua Lipa’s New Song ‘Don’t Start Now’ Will Drop Next Week

Dua Lipa is about to drop her comeback single. Picture: Getty / Dua Lipa/Twitter

Dua Lipa has taken some time away to work on new music and her brand new single drops very soon.

Dua Lipa’s return to music is one of the most highly anticipated comebacks of the moment, along with Adele and Rihanna who are said to be on the verge of dropping new tunes.

The 24 year old has been teasing her return for some time, and she’s finally announced she’ll be blessing our ears with new music in a matter of days.

Preparing to release ‘Don’t Start Now’, Dua’s next single will apparently drop on 1 November – meaning we don’t have long at all to wait for her next banger.

She also shared a teaser of the music video, showing herself writhing around on a dance floor wearing a yellow leotard featuring cut-out panels to reveal her epic bod.

Dua’s also transformed her look for her long-awaited comeback, chopping her dark locks into a blonde bob.

Clearing her Instagram to announce her return, Dua shared a clip of herself looking like a gymnastic as she stretched over a chair, writing in the caption: “Miss me?”

Fans are more than excited for the pop star’s return, with one person replying to her on Twitter: “A queen” as another said: “We love it already.”

“90’s vibes omg I’m here for it,” tweeted a third, as a fourth said: “She’s coming back with a new era and new bangers.”

🖤 DON’T START NOW 🖤 COMING SOON 🖤 pic.twitter.com/W2DJpzf7oV — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) October 23, 2019

After dropping her next track, we won’t have much longer to wait for her entire selection of new grooves as her album will reportedly drop days later.

Dua has been working on her album since early 2018, deciding on her album’s title on 3 October last year.

She told NME her next creation will be “pop” with “more diverse sounds”, adding: “I’m trying not to stray too far away from my sound which I have described as ‘dance crying’ for a while.”

We can’t wait to hear what the 24 year old has in store!

