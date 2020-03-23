Dua Lipa Brings Forward 'Future Nostalgia' Release Date & Collaborations, Track List, Tour Information

23 March 2020, 15:42 | Updated: 23 March 2020, 15:51

Dua Lipa forced to move album release date forward after leak
Dua Lipa forced to move album release date forward after leak. Picture: Instagram @dualipa/ Future Nostalgia

Dua Lipa has revealed she is bringing forward the release date of her second album 'Future Nostalgia' after someone reportedly leaked the record, here's everything you need to know about its track list, potential collabs' and tour!

Dua Lipa has been gearing up for the release of her second album, 'Future Nostalgia' for months now, and tearfully announced on Instagram she is bringing forward its release date after an alleged leak, something fans have heavily criticised.

Over fifty thousand people tuned in to listen to the 23-year-old's live stream, where she became emotional announcing the album will be released on March 27 instead of April 3 and is hoping it will bring her fans some happy relief during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Dua said: "I hope it brings you some happiness and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope I make you proud."

Fans flooded her social media with messages of support after seeing her become so emotional and are obviously urging people to stay away from leaked streaming in order to give the album the best shot upon its release.

Her next single, 'Break My Heart', and its music video will be released earlier on March 25, which she says she's already shot a music video for!

Regarding tour dates- those have also been postponed due to the Coronavirus, with the singer telling fans to watch this space as rescheduled dates are being sorted out as we speak.

She said: "Nothing's been cancelled – the shows have been postponed for the health and safety of everyone."

She also initially revealed 'Physical's track's name in the most iconic post ever - true Dua style!

Sharing a fire bikini picture with her followers, she wrote: "Swipe for album title," which revealed a zoomed in snap of her new tattoo, which read: "Future Nostalgia."

Dua Lipa's first self-titled album has been a worldwide success thanks to the likes of tunes such as 'Hotter Than Hell', 'Blow Your Mind' and 'New Rules'. However it looks like Dua isn't finished yet – last year she confirmed she'll be bringing out another LP full of tracks "you can dance to".

In an interview with GQ, Dua opened up on some details about the new album, "It is a pop album that you’re going to be able to dance to, but a lot of the songs are sad - they’re about heartbreak and they’re about going through some emotional manipulation.”

She continued, “It kind of sucks that that’s the thing that really triggers my creativity, but happy things don’t seem to do it for me.”

Dua Lipa sports a new blonde look
Dua Lipa sports a new blonde look. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Here's everything you need to know about Dua's new album including the release date, songs and collaborations:

What has Dua Lipa revealed about the new album?

On 3 April Dua had some help from musical legend Nile Rodgers, who helped bring "live instrumentation" to her creations. Sharing a series of photos of them in the studio with her 28.2 million Instagram followers, the pop star wrote: "I want to keep you all in and part of the process so as I’m slowly going on and starting to finish songs for my next album, yesterday was truly one for the books.

"After touring for so long I realised after having such a predominately electronic album as my first it needed a lot more live instrumentation. This album I'm doing exactly that. I was in the studio last night with the legend @nilerodgers and I was on the brink of tears as I saw more life being brought into these records!"

Will there be any collaborations?

If Dua's Instagram account is anything to go by we could be in store for an Ariana Grande collaboration! Dua posted a selfie of the pair back in January 2018 and now, we'll just have to wait and see.

When will Dua's second album be released?

The singer has only just started hinting at any type of release date, saying it's not quite ready yet, but 'shaping up nicely'.

Earlier in the year Dua wrote, "I’m actually going in next week to start finishing production on some songs, add all the live instruments etc. I’ll try keep you all in the loop as it’s happening. Crazy fun exciting few weeks ahead" in a tweet to her millions of fans!

What songs can we expect to see on the tracklist?

With Dua bringing out a new extended edition of her debut album on October 19th, we're expecting a whole new batch of songs when she brings out her second album.

She told fans the album is 'quite conceptual' and so far, we agree! Dua has already dropped three banging tunes and we're now left waiting for her latest release, 'Break My Heart'.

The artwork for the new song looks amazing and we're sure the lyrics will match!

Is she touring?

Due took to Instagram to announce her 'Future Nostalgia' 2020 world tour, revealing the dates for the European leg of the shows.

Kicking off the tour in Spain in April, she will finish off in Ireland in June.

Her UK dates are:

May 26  London – The O2
May 27  London – The O2
Jun 01  Manchester – Arena
Jun 04  Leeds – First Direct Arena
Jun 07  Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena
Jun 10  Birmingham – Arena
Jun 13  Newcastle – Utilita Arena
Jun 15  Glasgow – The SSE Hydro
Jun 18  Dublin – 3Arena
Jun 19  Dublin – 3Arena

Tickets go on sale December 6 at 9am and can be bought from her website, DuaLipa.com.

However, tickets for her Spain dates will go on sale December 5 at 9am local time.

