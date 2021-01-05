Dua Lipa Gushes Over Boyfriend Anwar Hadid & Admits She's So 'In Love'

5 January 2021, 16:54

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid - who is the brother of Gigi Hadid - have been dating since 2018.
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid - who is the brother of Gigi Hadid - have been dating since 2018. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Due Lipa has been gushing over her boyfriend Anwar Hadid in her latest British Vogue cover shoot, and admitted she is so 'in love' with Gigi Hadid's model brother.

The ‘Future Nostalgia’ star recently opened up about her romance with Gigi Hadid’s brother to British Vogue, which she is gracing the cover of this February.

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

However, she said that although she’s happy to share some of the ‘incredible memories and experiences’ she shares with her boyfriend on social media, she mostly likes to keep her romance ‘private’.

She told the publication: “We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there's something that we want to share together, then OK that's fun.

“But at the same time, we're quite private - we'll only show you as much as we want you to see. 

“It's a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. 

“I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions.”

Dua and Anwar began dating in 2018 and their romance has gone from strength to strength!

The couple spent most of lockdown on the Hadid family farm, in Philadelphia, along with Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and their newborn baby.

If they can make it through that they can make it through anything!

