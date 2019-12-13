Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia UK Tour: Tickets, Dates & Venues!

Dua Lipa is headed out on tour for her second album 'Future Nostalgia', visiting arenas around the UK- and you can get your tickets right now!

Dua Lipa is headed out on tour in 2020 for her hotly anticipated second album, Future Nostalgia, of which we've already had the enormous Disco inspired tune, 'Don't Start Now', so here's everything you need to know about dates, venues, and how you can bag yourself tickets to a show near you!

After an enormously successful debut album, the self-titled 'Dua Lipa' that saw her bag an array of awards including a GRAMMY for 'Best New Artist', British pop star has been busy working on her second record which is being released in 2020.

The 'One Kiss' singer will be hitting the tour circuit in summer of 2020, and will be playing arenas, because let's face it, she's a superstar!

UK venues and dates

London the 02 Tue 26th & Wed 27th May 2020

Manchester Arena Mon 1st June 2020

Leeds First Direct Arena Thurs 4th June 2020

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Sun 7th June 2020

Birmingham Arena Wed 10th June 2020

Tickets are available here.

