What Is Zendaya’s Net Worth?

11 January 2022, 16:37

Zendaya has earned herself a huge seven-figure net worth after ten years as an actress
Picture: Zendaya/Instagram
Euphoria and Spider-Man actress Zendaya is a child star who has appeared in one hit movie after another - so how much money is she worth? And how did she make her earnings?

Zendaya is one of the hottest young actresses on the scene right now for many reasons - from her extensive movie list, her fashion senses and of course, her high-profile romance with Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.

With all of that to consider, plus many projects on the side, the 25 year old has also pocketed herself a pretty heavy net worth which has allowed her to buy very fancy LA mansion - a dream come true for the Euphoria star.

So how much is Zendaya’s net worth in 2022? And how has the singer/actress been able to make so much money? Here’s a look inside her fortune:

The Spider-Man actress added around £2million to her net worth from one movie
Picture: Zendaya/Instagram

What is Zendaya’s net worth?

As of 2022, Zendaya is reportedly worth around £11million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

After winning multiple awards for her movie career, including being one of the youngest stars to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Zendaya is in high demand meaning only positive things for her net worth.

Zendaya has bought herself an LA mansion with her staggering net worth
Picture: Zendaya/Instagram

How has Zendaya made such a huge net worth?

Starting off as a Disney child star, Tom Holland’s girlfriend has around 10 years of experience in the business. She’s starred in some of the biggest movies including three Spider-Man films, The Greatest Showman, two seasons of Euphoria and Dune.

Movie career aside, she’s also put her beautiful face to some huge designer campaigns including Lancôme, Valentino and Bulgari.

Zendaya has also worked on promotions for Madonna’s Material Girl line, CoverGirl, Beats a Chi Hair Care.

She also once had an album released in 2013 too.

