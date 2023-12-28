Who Is Olivia Jade? Get To Know Jacob Elordi’s Girlfriend

Olivia Jade is in a relationship with Saltburn star Jacob Elordi, but who is Olivia?

Jacob Elordi is Hollywood’s man of the moment, especially following the success of Saltburn opposite Barry Keoghan, but little is known about his life off-screen, particularly his dating life.

Since 2021 Jacob has been in an on-off relationship with beauty influencer and YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli, who also happens to be the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

But who is Olivia Jade, what’s her age and how long has she been dating Jacob Elordi? Read on to find out.

Who is Olivia Jade Giannulli?

Olivia Jade is a social media influencer with over a million followers on Instagram. She also has a YouTube channel with over 1.7 million subscribers where she posts makeup tutorials, vlogs and shopping hauls.

On TikTok she has over 450k followers, where she posts similar beauty tutorials and outfit round-ups.

How old is Olivia Jade Giannulli?

Olivia is 24 years old, she was born on 28th September 1999. This makes her two years younger than boyfriend Jacob, who’s 26 years old.

How long have Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi been together?

Jacob and Olivia have been dating since 2021, which is when they were first spotted on a stroll around Los Angeles.

It was reported they broke up in February 2023 but by summer the same year they were pictured on holiday together in Italy.

Who are Olivia Jade’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli?

Olivia Jade’s mum Lori is an actress, best known for TV series Full House and its spin-off Fuller House. Her dad Mossimo is an American fashion designer who created his brand Mossimo in 1986.

Lori and her husband hit the headlines in 2019 when they were arrested for their part in the college admissions scandal. The couple paid a $500k bribe to ensure their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella were admitted to the University of Southern California. Lori was sentenced to two months in prison and had to complete 150 hours community service while her husband served a five-month prison sentence.

What is Olivia Jade Giannulli’s height?

Olivia Jade is thought to be 5ft 4in, while boyfriend Jacob is 6ft 4in.

