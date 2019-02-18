Jacob Elordi And Joey King: The Kissing Booth Couple’s Relationship Timeline As Netflix Stars Split

18 February 2019, 17:18

Jacob Elordi and Joey King have ended their romance
Jacob Elordi and Joey King have ended their romance. Picture: Getty

Jacob Elordi and Joey King appear to have confirmed their split, after the Netflix couple and stars of The Kissing Booth stopped following each other on Instagram.

Jacob Elordi and Joey King were a romcom couple come true when they started dating after meeting on the set of Netflix’s The Kissing Booth – which has just been confirmed for a sequel.

But it recently emerged the pair have split, after they stopped following each other on Instagram and removed all traces of their romance from social media.

Joey King And Jacob Elordi Split: The Kissing Booth Stars Have Reportedly Broken Up.

As Netflix fans mourn the end of their relationship, we take a look back at their off-screen romance.

Jacob Elordi and Joey King met on the set of The Kissing Booth
Jacob Elordi and Joey King met on the set of The Kissing Booth. Picture: Getty

How did Jacob Elordi and Joey King meet?

Jacob and Joey met during their time shooting hit Netflix film The Kissing Booth in 2017.

In the movie, Joey’s character Elle Evans and Jacob’s character Noah Flynn start secretly dating, much to the dismay of Noah’s younger brother – who is BFF with Elle.

Speaking about how they met, Joey told Bello magazine last year: "Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship. Right away we were talking about gross things with each other.

"But before long I started to realise, ‘Hey, I think I kind of like this person!’ It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast.

"We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff. It was great."

Their relationship

Jacob is actually Australian, meaning he spends a lot of time flying home to see his family back home.

However, the former couple are both based in Los Angeles.

They spent a significant amount of time travelling the globe throughout their romance, visiting Jacob’s home country and taking a trip to Boston.

Their split

After removing all traces of each other from their social media accounts, the couple fuelled concerns they’ve separated by unfollowing each other.

To make things even more awkward, the couple – who are yet to confirm their break-up – could soon be working together once more for The Kissing Booth sequel.

