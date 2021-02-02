Why Zendaya Wants You To Stop Talking About Her Age Gap With John David Washington In Malcolm & Marie

Zendaya and John David Washington in Malcolm and Marie
Zendaya and John David Washington in Malcolm and Marie. Picture: Netflix
Zendaya and John David Washington star together in Malcolm and Marie, and their age gap is gaining a lot of attention.

Zendaya, 24, and John David Washington, 36, are already at the centre of Oscars buzz for new Netflix release Malcolm and Marie after filming the black and white movie entirely in lockdown last year.

All Of Zendaya’s Upcoming Films & Series Including Ronnie Spector Role

The new film follows Malcolm, a film director, and his girlfriend Marie as they evaluate the highs and lows of their relationship over the course of an evening, after returning from an awards ceremony where he forgot to thank his partner in an acceptance speech.

The movie is tipped to be among Zendaya’s best after entering the limelight on the Disney channel and going on to have roles in the likes of Spider-Man, The Greatest Showman and, more recently, Euphoria.

It basically means the young star has quite literally grown up on screen and her age gap in Malcolm and Marie has been of hot topic since it was announced.

Zendaya and John have an age gap of 12 years but they’re both adults and that’s exactly the reason she wants people to quit with the criticism.

Zendaya is being tipped for Oscars success for Malcolm and Marie
Zendaya is being tipped for Oscars success for Malcolm and Marie. Picture: Getty
John David Washington stars as Zendaya's character's boyfriend in Malcolm and Marie
John David Washington stars as Zendaya's character's boyfriend in Malcolm and Marie. Picture: Getty

What have Zendaya and John David Washington said about their age gap?

In an interview with E! News Daily Pop, Zendaya firmly shut down the talk about the age gap between her and John, saying she understands where the response comes from but explained she’s quite simply grown up.

She said: “I've played a 16-year-old since I was 16.

“You have to remember, also, people grew up with me as a child," Zendaya continued. "It's like watching, I guess, your younger sibling now, you know, they're grown...So it's hard for people to wrap around the idea that I am grown in real life.

“You know, even though I do play a teenager on television still,” she added, referring to her character Rue in Euphoria.

