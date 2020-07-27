When Was The Kissing Booth 2 Filmed And Were Joey King And Jacob Elordi Still Together?

The Kissing Booth 2 began filming in 2019. Picture: Netflix

Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 2 has been another big hit for viewers but fans are keen to find out when it was filmed and whether Joey King and Jacob Elordi had split yet.

The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix is everything we wanted it to be with Joey King and Jacob Elordi’s on-screen romance as Elle and Noah keeping us as gripped as ever.

However, as we all know, Jacob and Joey were dating in both real life and in the film and now they’ve sadly split, fans want to know if there were still together when filming the sequel.

So when was The Kissing Booth 2 filmed? And were Joey and Jacob together when it was filmed?

Here’s everything you need to know about those all-important dates:

Jacob Elordi played Joey King's on-screen boyfriend despite their off-screen split. Picture: Netflix

When was The Kissing Booth 2 filmed?

The Kissing Booth 2 completed filming in October 2019 ready for its July 2020 release date.

The cast of the Netflix sequel completed a behind-the-scenes montage which was posted on Netflix’s Instagram account once they’d finished recording their scenes.

The Kissing Booth 2 cast wrapped up filming in October 2019. Picture: Netflix

Were Jacob Elordi and Joey King still together when they filmed The Kissing Booth 2?

Rumours of Jacob and Joey’s split began at the end of 2018 with them deleting photos of one another off of their social media accounts.

This makes it unlikely they were a couple when filming for The Kissing Booth 2 resumed in early 2019. They have also both spoken about filming despite their personal issues.

Neither one of the pair ever confirmed the reason behind their break up or when exactly it was, but they’ve remained extremely quiet and professional on the whole matter.