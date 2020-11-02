Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber Share Their First Photos Together On Social Media

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber went Instagram official. Picture: Getty / Kaia Gerber/Instagram

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber just went Instagram official, just a few months after shocking fans with their relationship.

Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, 23, has finally appeared on girlfriend Kaia Gerber’s Instagram profile, a modern-age move that they’re officially in a relationship.

The Kissing Booth star and the supermodel, 19, were first spotted together back in August shortly after Jacob was thought to have split from ex Zendaya.

Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber’s Dating Timeline So Far

And over the weekend they got into the Halloween spirit by transforming into rock icon Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, making their first Instagram appearance as a couple.

Kaia Gerber dressed as Priscilla Presley. Picture: Kaia Gerber/Instagram

Kaia shared a string of photos from their evening with her six million followers, posing alongside Jacob who looked the spitting image of the King.

Jacob wore a disco-theme blue suit, complete with Elvis’ trademark quiff, glasses, and open-collared shirt.

With his arm around Kaia, who channeled Priscilla in a head-to-toe purple outfit and beehive hair ‘do, the couple cemented themselves as the most stylish Halloween pairing.

Their picture is the first time they’ve appeared on social media together, after they began dating at the end of summer.

After they were pictured out and about in New York on a few occasions, Jacob began facing backlash for moving on from ex Zendaya, despite the fact he and his Euphoria co-star never publicly confirmed their relationship.

However, the stars have already had their first holiday together and are quickly growing close.

