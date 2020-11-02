Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber Share Their First Photos Together On Social Media

2 November 2020, 17:02

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber went Instagram official
Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber went Instagram official. Picture: Getty / Kaia Gerber/Instagram

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber just went Instagram official, just a few months after shocking fans with their relationship.

Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, 23, has finally appeared on girlfriend Kaia Gerber’s Instagram profile, a modern-age move that they’re officially in a relationship.

The Kissing Booth star and the supermodel, 19, were first spotted together back in August shortly after Jacob was thought to have split from ex Zendaya.

Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber’s Dating Timeline So Far

And over the weekend they got into the Halloween spirit by transforming into rock icon Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, making their first Instagram appearance as a couple.

Kaia Gerber dressed as Priscilla Presley
Kaia Gerber dressed as Priscilla Presley. Picture: Kaia Gerber/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

💜 @samvissermakeup @charlielemindu

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

Kaia shared a string of photos from their evening with her six million followers, posing alongside Jacob who looked the spitting image of the King.

Jacob wore a disco-theme blue suit, complete with Elvis’ trademark quiff, glasses, and open-collared shirt.

With his arm around Kaia, who channeled Priscilla in a head-to-toe purple outfit and beehive hair ‘do, the couple cemented themselves as the most stylish Halloween pairing.

Their picture is the first time they’ve appeared on social media together, after they began dating at the end of summer.

After they were pictured out and about in New York on a few occasions, Jacob began facing backlash for moving on from ex Zendaya, despite the fact he and his Euphoria co-star never publicly confirmed their relationship.

However, the stars have already had their first holiday together and are quickly growing close.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Holiday companies are offering discounts on 2021 and 2022 travel

Holiday To Help Out Scheme Begins Offering Discounted Travel In 2021

Chrissy Teigen now has a tattoo as a permanent reminder of her baby son Jack

Chrissy Teigen Gets Tattoo Tribute After Loss Of Baby Jack

Check out the filming locations behind Netflix's Holidate

Where Was Holidate Filmed?

The travel rules have changed for lockdown part two

Can I Go On Holiday In Lockdown? The New Travel Rules For England

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are so in love

WATCH: Ariana Grande And Boyfriend Dalton Gomez Look So In Love As They Duet During Karaoke
Fans believe they've spotted Ryan Gosling in Netflix's Holidate

Is Ryan Gosling In Holidate? Viewers Are Convinced They Can Spot Him

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album