Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber’s Dating Timeline So Far

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber are getting serious. Picture: Getty

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber are a new couple, but when did they start dating?

Jacob Elordi’s new relationship with Kaia Gerber, 19, came as a shock to fans who believed he was still with Euphoria co-star Zendaya until the end of the summer, but it seems the Kissing Booth actor, 23, and the supermodel are a serious couple already.

The pair have been pictured out and about holding hands on a few occasions and most recently jetted off on holiday together with Kaia’s famous parents.

Jacob Elordi & Kaia Gerber Sunbathe On Family Holiday Taking Serious Relationship Step

How did Jacob and Kaia meet, and how long have they been dating? Here’s a complete timeline of their relationship…

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber have their first holiday together

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber have already had their first holiday together. Picture: Getty

Jacob joined Kaia’s family, including her parents Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, on holiday in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they were pictured sunbathing together and reading on their loungers.

The couple’s holiday marked a big step in their relationship already, proving they’re serious about one another.

Jacob addresses the backlash over moving on from Zendaya

Jacob Elordi asked followers to 'try a little kindness'. Picture: Jacob Elordi/Instagram

While Jacob and Kaia are yet to publicly confirm they’re in a relationship, the actor seemed to respond to the backlash over moving on from Zendaya when he shared an emotional Instagram post.

With a screenshot of his video call with his parents, Jacob said he often feels anxious about being a long distance from his mum and dad, and that they worry about him too.

He wrote to his 10.5 million Instagram followers to "try a little kindness", reminding them "I am a human being."

When did Jacob and Kaia start dating?

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber have together since the start of September. Picture: Getty

The couple were first pictured together in New York at the start of September and were later seen dining at Nobu in Malibu on the day of Jacob’s ex Zendaya’s 24th birthday.

They were then seen having a private workout session in New York’s Dog Pound.

A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time: “Things are really great between them. They've been spending a lot of time together and seem super happy."

