Will There Be A Kissing Booth 3? What We Know So Far

The Kissing Booth 3 is not yet confirmed. Picture: Netflix

After watching Kissing Booth 2 as soon as it was released on Netflix fans are already keen to know if there will be a Kissing Booth 3. Here’s what we know so far…

The Kissing Booth 2 ending has fans rushing to the internet to find out if there will be a Kissing Booth 3, after the final scene kept fans guessing over the future of Elle and Noah, played by Joey King and Jacob Elordi.

Who Is Joey King Dating In 2020? Kissing Booth Star's Relationship With TV Producer

* Spoilers for The Kissing Booth 2 below *

Netflix fan favourite The Kissing Booth’s second film ended with Elle yet to decide on whether to accept her offer from Harvard, where her boyfriend Noah attends, or Berkeley, with best friend Lee (played by Joel Courtney).

The Kissing Booth 2 ended with Elle yet to make a big decison. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Kissing Booth 3?

The movie ends with Elle, clearly overwhelmed by the decision of which university to choose, declaring: “Oh boy”, so there’s definitely scope for a third film.

The Kissing Booth is based on the books of the same name written by Beth Reekles, who hasn’t yet written a third novel of the series.

There is a short story written by Beth at the start of 2020 called The Kissing Booth: Road Trip but it takes place alongside the sequel, so fans will have to wait and see whether Elle chooses to be with her boyfriend or her bestie when and if Reekles decides to write another one.

Does Kissing Booth 3 have release date?

Given that a third film hasn’t yet been confirmed, we can’t expect a release date to be announced by Netflix any time soon.

However, if there is a third in the series it may follow the two-year gap which was between parts one and two.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

