Will There Be A Kissing Booth 3? What We Know So Far

24 July 2020, 15:51

The Kissing Booth 3 is not yet confirmed
The Kissing Booth 3 is not yet confirmed. Picture: Netflix

After watching Kissing Booth 2 as soon as it was released on Netflix fans are already keen to know if there will be a Kissing Booth 3. Here’s what we know so far…

The Kissing Booth 2 ending has fans rushing to the internet to find out if there will be a Kissing Booth 3, after the final scene kept fans guessing over the future of Elle and Noah, played by Joey King and Jacob Elordi.

Who Is Joey King Dating In 2020? Kissing Booth Star's Relationship With TV Producer

* Spoilers for The Kissing Booth 2 below *

Netflix fan favourite The Kissing Booth’s second film ended with Elle yet to decide on whether to accept her offer from Harvard, where her boyfriend Noah attends, or Berkeley, with best friend Lee (played by Joel Courtney).

The Kissing Booth 2 ended with Elle yet to make a big decison
The Kissing Booth 2 ended with Elle yet to make a big decison. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Kissing Booth 3?

The movie ends with Elle, clearly overwhelmed by the decision of which university to choose, declaring: “Oh boy”, so there’s definitely scope for a third film.

The Kissing Booth is based on the books of the same name written by Beth Reekles, who hasn’t yet written a third novel of the series.

There is a short story written by Beth at the start of 2020 called The Kissing Booth: Road Trip but it takes place alongside the sequel, so fans will have to wait and see whether Elle chooses to be with her boyfriend or her bestie when and if Reekles decides to write another one.

Does Kissing Booth 3 have release date?

Given that a third film hasn’t yet been confirmed, we can’t expect a release date to be announced by Netflix any time soon.

However, if there is a third in the series it may follow the two-year gap which was between parts one and two.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Justin Bieber is kicking off his world tour in California

Justin Bieber Announces 2021 ‘Changes’ World Tour: Dates & Locations Revealed

A snap of Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill's lunch has surfaced online

Proof Kim Kardashian And Meek Mill Met Up Emerges Following Kanye West’s Divorce Claims

Taylor Swift lookalike Ashley is frequently mistaken for the pop star

Taylor Swift Lookalike Goes Viral On TikTok With Remarkable Similarities To The Singer

Molly-Mae said she and Tommy Fury had been papped throughout their holiday

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Reveals She Covered Up On Holiday After Being Body Shamed In Bikini Pictures
Joel Courtney is engaged to fiancée Mia Scholink

Who Is Joel Courtney’s Fiancée Mia Scholink? The Kissing Booth Star’s Relationship Revealed
Taylor Swift has a track called 'Cardigan' on her new 'Folklore' album.

Taylor Swift Fans Go Crazy Over ‘Folklore’ Merchandise & That Cardigan

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music