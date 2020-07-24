Who Is Joey King Dating In 2020? Kissing Booth Star's Relationship With TV Producer

Who is Kissing Booth star Joey King dating in 2020? Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @joeyking

Joey King has returned to Netflix for 'The Kissing Booth 2', starring alongside her ex, Jacob Elordi, so, who is her rumoured boyfriend, TV producer Steven Piet?

The Kissing Booth has finally returned to our lives with the highly anticipated sequel and it feels like forever since we've had Joey King on our screen, and as she stars alongside her ex, Jacob Elordi, everyone is wondering who the actress is dating in 2020?

With a confirmed romance with TV producer Steven Piet last September, are they still together, or is the actress single?

Who is Joey King dating in 2020?

Joey was thought to be single and loving life- just take a look at her Instagram page, where she's travelling, on set, or posing on the cover of a fashion mag!

However, it emerged she may be dating producer Steven Piet, who she met whilst filming TV series The Act in September 2019 as the pair cosied up at a Harry Potter outdoor cinema experience.

A source told E! news: "They were very affectionate and were with her two sisters sitting watching the movie together. Joey and Steven cuddled the entire time and looked very happy together."

"They had snacks and drinks and were laughing with her sisters."

However, she's avoided posting him on social media, and as lockdown has prevented pretty much anything going on, the pair haven't actually been seen together in some time.

Joey King and Jacob Elordi relationship

Joey King and Jacob Elordi on the red carpet in 2018. Picture: Getty

Joey and her co-star Jacob Elordi started dating after filming the first instalment of The Kissing Booth in 2017, with their relationship lasting for around year, before they called it quits in 2018.

The pair have gone on to work together on the sequel, being praised by fans for their 'maturity and professionalism' for continuing their roles, and both have touched on the 'brutal' realities of dating in the public eye.

Jacob is reportedly currently dating his Euphoria co-star, Zendaya.

Joey King on the red carpet in 2020. Picture: Getty

The 20-year-old actress has been carving out a seriously successful career for herself since she was just six years old, having appeared on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody before hitting the big screen in Romana and Beezus and Crazy, Stupid, Love and other huge franchises.

So, whether she's single or taken, the main thing is, Joey is out there killing it!

