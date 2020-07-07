The Kissing Booth 2 Plot: What Will Happen In The Netflix Sequel?

The Kissing Booth 2 plot sees Elle face more heartache. Picture: Netflix

The Kissing Booth 2 is set to bring more teen heartache – here’s what we know about the plot.

The Kissing Booth 2 is set to land on Netflix on 24 July, with Elle and Noah’s relationship bringing a whole new level of complications and a brand new plot.

Producers behind the Netflix film decided to renew the movie after the first was released in 2018, confirming on Valentine’s Day last year there would be a part two.

But almost two years on, and things are looking very different for Jacob Elordi and Joey King’s characters, Noah Flynn and Elle Evans.

What is the Kissing Booth 2 plot?

Noah grows close to fellow student Chloe at Harvard. Picture: Netflix

From the first moment of The Kissing Booth 2 trailer, we see Elle is kissing someone who isn’t boyfriend Noah!

Elle looks set for some big decision making in the movie sequel, as Noah heads off to Harvard while she completes her final year of high school.

She explains in the trailer: “As soon as school ended Noah and I spent the whole summer together, but 27 days ago my heart flew off to Harvard.”

As she begins senior year, Elle and best pal Lee have another year of heartbreak, fallouts and, of course, kissing ahead.

Things get interesting when The Kissing Booth organiser gets to know new classmate Marco, while boyfriend Noah is growing close to new pal Chloe at university.

If that wasn’t enough to deal with at 16 years old, Elle is faced with questions over which university to apply to – does she stick with her lifelong dream of attending Berkley with best friend Lee, or follow her heart to Harvard?

Things aren’t helped when Elle’s classmates start telling her: “With different zip codes, break-ups are basically automatic” after hearing about her relationship woes with Noah.

There’s not long to wait now!

