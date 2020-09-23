Jacob Elordi & Kaia Gerber Sunbathe On Family Holiday Taking Serious Relationship Step

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber sunbathe on family vacation. Picture: Insatgram @kaiagerber/ Getty Images

'The Kissing Booth's' Jacob Elordi is on a family holiday with supermodel Kaia Gerber as their relationship becomes more serious!

The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi has been whisked off on a tropical holiday with supermodel girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, and her famous family, including mum, Cindy Crawford, proving their relationship has taken a serious next step.

After being papped on the way to the airport, they emerged in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they've been sunbathing, reading and generally hanging out as a couple.

The pair have also been packing on some serious PDA in the pool, showing they aren't afraid of being seen together!

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber spotted together in New York. Picture: Getty

The superstar duo were first linked when people spotted them hand-in-hand, wandering around New York on what appeared to be a date, with some pointing out Jacob had taken Kaia to the same market he'd previously visited with ex-girlfriend, Joey King.

Their relationship hasn't been without drama, however, as fans were confused at the pair going public as a couple, as last time they checked, Jacob was dating his Euphoria co-star (and now Emmy winner!), Zendaya.

He congratulated the actress on her Emmy win, showing they are still on good terms, but people are still intrigued as to what went down between the pair to put an end to their romantic relationship.

Kaia and Jacob elordi make such an attractive pair — Tanya (@tanyatweeets) September 16, 2020

But, as we know, these Hollywood relationships move fast!

Zendaya won't be the only ex he has to film scenes with, as he's already filmed The Kissing Booth 2 and 2 with his ex, Joey King, and they've made it work!

