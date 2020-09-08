'Kissing Booth's' Jacob Elordi Takes Kaia Gerber On NYC Date As Relationship Rumours Hot Up

8 September 2020, 09:39

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber spark relationship rumours being spotted on date
Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber spark relationship rumours being spotted on date. Picture: Getty Images

The Kissing Booth star, Jacob Elordi, has been spotted holding hands with supermodel Kaia Gerber as relationship rumours fly despite many thinking he was currently with Zendaya.

Euphoria star, Jacob Elordi has been spotted on a date with supermodel Kaia Gerber with the pair holding hands as they strolled through New York, sparking relationship rumours there could be a new A-lister couple in town.

The Kissing Booth’s Jacob Elordi Kissed Tommy Dorfman And The Internet Has Lost It

It all started on Twitter, when someone wrote, "I just saw jacob elordi and kaia gerber on a date in nyc and the beauty those two hold" along with a grainy image of the pair walking hand-in-hand was posted.

The 19-year-old model appears to have died her hair pink, whilst Jacob, 23, kept it low-key in a hat and glasses, but it appears people still very much knew it was the famous pair.

However, it isn't all smooth sailing, as Jacob had been rumoured to be dating his Euphoria co-star, Zendaya, for some time now, with the actors not hiding the fact they were dating, packing on the PDA whilst out and about and Jacob even taking Zendaya back to Australia.

However, things have been kind of quiet between them for a couple of months, so it appears their relationship may have fizzled out, with Jacob seemingly moving on.

Fans have also taken to Twitter to point out Jacob seems to enjoy a similar type of date, having been seen with both Kaia, Zendaya, and his Kissing Booth ex, Joey King at the same market.

Where as some found it funny, others were eye rolling about his particular date spot.

Whether this is a new couple officially, we'll have to wait and see- but everyone is interested to know what happened between Jacob and Zendaya.

