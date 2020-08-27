The Kissing Booth’s Jacob Elordi Kissed Tommy Dorfman And The Internet Has Lost It

Jacob Elordi and Tommy Dorfman set the internet on fire with Instagram snaps. Picture: Instagram @tommy.dorfman

'The Kissing Booth' star Jacob Elordi has been on a trip with BFF and '13 Reasons Why' Actor, Tommy Dorfman, and their holiday snaps kissing and being cuter than ever have sent the internet into meltdown.

The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi and 13 Reasons Why actor, Tommy Dorfman have sent the internet into absolute meltdown posing up a storm on holiday together, kissing in a tight embrace and proving they're the best of pals, and we're seriously jealous.

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Addresses Joey King Dating Rumours

Tommy, 28, posted the carousel of snaps to his 1.5 million followers, and Euphoria fans quickly realised the tall, brunette he's been frolicking with whilst on a rural getaway in Montana, is none other than actor and heartthrob, Jacob.

He simply captioned the snaps with a love heart, tagging Jacob alongside it.

Fans and celebs alike rushed to comment on the BFF PDA snap, with YouTuber James Charles commenting, "omg what", and another user summing up everyone's thoughts very well, writing, "This is the content the ppl need in 2020."

James Charles joins meltdown over Jacob Elordi and Tommy Dorfman snaps. Picture: Instagram @tommy.dorfman

For anyone who thought this kiss could mean the celebrity duo are something more than pals, Tommy is married to The Yearbook actor, Peter Zurkuhlen, with the pair having tied the knot in 2016, often posting about each other on Instagram and reminding us how single we are.

As for Jacob, he infamously split from his TKB co-star Joey King in late 2018, and he has since been linked to his Euphoria co-star Zendaya, although neither have confirmed this.

We're obsessed with these close pals out here showing everyone how much they love each other, we think everyone should go and give their bestie a kiss, it's what Jacob would want!

If you've been noticing a Kissing Booth sized hole in your life ever since the sequel dropped this summer, you'll be happy to know a third instalment has not only been confirmed, but was filmed at the same time as the second.

So, we can expect the final movie to drop in the near future, with some even speculation Valentine's Day 2021 as a release date.

Anything to have Jacob back on our screens!

