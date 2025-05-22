Miley Cyrus reveals personal reason why she's quit touring

22 May 2025, 12:38

Miley Cyrus reveals personal reason why she's quit touring. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Is Miley Cyrus going on tour? Here's why she cancelled plans for Something Beautiful live shows.

Miley Cyrus has given fans an update on why she's quit touring and there's an extremely personal reason behind it.

Fans of Miley Cyrus will already know that the beloved star has not done a world tour in over a decade. After doing 78 shows on The Bangerz Tour in 2014, Miley stepped back from arena touring. Instead, she's opted for smaller venues and festival appearances. Miley also avoided live shows altogether for Endless Summer Vacation in 2023.

With Miley's upcoming ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set to come out on May 30th, the demand to see her perform live is higher than ever. However, Miley is now doubling down on her decision not to tour and she's opened up about the real reason why she may never tour again.

Miley Cyrus opens up about why she quit touring

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Miley explained that that one of the reasons why she doesn't tour is because of her sobriety. Miley said: "Over the years, I've learned that sobriety is my God. I need it. I live for it. It's changed my entire life. I have certain protocols, we talked about the sobriety, that's super important to me..."

Miley then revealed that she's had a vocal condition where touring and singing excessively can damage her voice: "I had Reinke's edema, it's abuse of the vocal chords. Being 21 and staying up and drinking and smoking and partying after every show does not help but also in my case it does not cause it."

Miley continued: "So my voice always sounded like this. It's a part of my unique anatomy. I have this very large polyp on my vocal chord, which is giving me a lot of the tone and the texture that's made me who I am, but it's extremely difficult to perform with because it's like running a marathon with ankle weights on."

As for wherever she would ever have the polyp removed to allow her to tour, Miley said: "I'm not willing to severe it because the chance of waking up from surgery and not sounding like myself is a probability."

She ended by saying: "The touring, I'm really torn about it. I want to do it but it would have to be in a way that is sustainable for me. I don't lip-sync. I sing live and these songs are big. I don't little songs."

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful, Touring & Stardom | Zane Lowe Interview

Elsewhere, Miley revealed that she did have an idea for doing some Something Beautiful live shows but Harrison Ford shot it down. She said: "There was an idea that I called Somewhere Beautiful and it was performing in intimate places that are filled with beauty - forests and at the pyramids and all these things."

Miley explained that she presented her idea to Harrison Ford at Disney's Legends Ceremony in 2024. Miley said: "He goes, ‘You really want to go and set up in a forest? And do what?’ He’s like, ‘You’re going to bring a crew?’ He’s like, ‘Looks expensive.’"

Miley added: "And I came back to the trailer, I was like, ‘Guys, we’re not performing in the forest anymore. Harrison Ford made a lot of sense.’ That’s why I want to create this film, the film is my way of touring."

Miley Cyrus performs Bangerz tour in 2014
Miley Cyrus performs Bangerz tour in 2014. Picture: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

In 2023, Miley revealed that she wasn't sure if she would ever go on tour again. Speaking to British Vogue, Miley said: "I love performing but for [my friends]. Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people, then you are alone."

Discussing her perspective further in a TikTok video, Miley said: "Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn't healthy for me, because it erases my humanity."

