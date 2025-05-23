Hailey Bieber opens up about near death experience giving birth to Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber opens up about near death experience giving birth to Jack Blues. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Hailey Bieber said her husband Justin saw her as a "God' after her traumatic birthing experience.

Hailey Bieber and Justin welcomed their first child, baby Jack Blues, in August 2024 after six years of marriage. And while they've shared some small glimpses of life with Jack they've kept him and his identity very private.

Now, for the first time, Hailey has bravely opened up about her traumatic birthing experience in her Vogue cover story. Despite rigorously preparing for the birth of her son, Hailey revealed that she faced some complications and had to have her waters manually broken.

"That s--- was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor and I laboured for a few hours. No epidural, nothing," she said before explaining that the whole labour lasted 18 hours.

After those 18 hours she was united with her son, but the magical moment came with the terrifying news that she had postpartum haemorrhage and was bleeding "a lot".

Hailey Bieber looked iconic throughout her pregnancy. Picture: Getty

Despite postpartum haemorrhage having the possibility to lead to organ failure or death, Hailey calmly recounted: "Which was a little bit scary."

She said she trusted her doctor with her life, adding: "And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."

"You start to get a little freaked out," the 'Rhode' owner said after explaining how Jack was whisked out of the room as they tried multiple treatments to stop the bleeding.

She then underwent a painful procedure with a Jada device (a vacuum apparatus that provokes uterine contractions). Hailey added: "I wanted to hold my baby. I wanted to be with him."

Justin Bieber shares adorable moment with Jack Blues. Picture: Instagram

After such a brutal birthing experience it's no surprise that on having more children she said she's taking it "one kid at a time".

The experience didn't just impact her though, it had a profound effect on how Justin viewed her. "Your partner suddenly sees you like, ‘My woman is a god. A superhero. I could never.’ At least that was the case for me," Hailey said with a smile.

In the profile, Hailey also spoke about how hard it has been for her and Justin to continue to be plagued with divorce rumours while she's postpartum.

"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult," she expressed.

"And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced' and 'They’re this' and 'They’re not happy': It is such a mind f---. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live."

Unfortunately when Hailey's Vogue cover came out, the couple faces further scrutiny as Justin revealed he once told Hailey in a argument that she'd "never be on the cover of Vogue".

Justin Bieber cuddles up to Hailey's baby bump. Picture: Instagram

Justin posted Hailey's cover photo to his Instagram with the caption: "Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason, I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even..

"I think as we mature, we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even. we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

But Justin later edited the caption to a set of emojis: "🤷🫵🏻🫶🏼🥹".

