Every Taylor Swift Reputation TV easter egg so far

Taylor Swift has been teasing Reputation (TV) easter eggs since 2022. Picture: John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Big Machine Records, iHeart Radio via Twitter

What easter eggs has Taylor Swift dropped for Reputation (Taylor’s Version)? Here’s a round up of everything she’s teased so far.

Swifities, it’s been a long time coming and we’re going to have to wait a while longer, because as it stands, we still haven’t got a release date for Reputation (Taylor’s Version)!

Taylor Swift sent shockwaves through the music industry when she revealed she was going to re-record her past albums so she could take ownership of her masters.

Now it’s been almost four years since she released the first of these re-recordings with Fearless (TV) and since then, we’ve had three more, plus two totally brand new albums. Talk about spoiled!

But we've still had no sign of a Reputation (TV) release date, so naturally fans have been desperately hanging on the superstar’s every word as they try to figure out when it might drop.

Interestingly, it turns out 2025 is the Year of the Snake in Chinese Zodiac, so she surely has to release Reputation (TV) this year... right? So with that in mind, here's a round up of all the Reputation (TV) easter eggs we’ve seen so far.

Taylor Swift on the Reputation tour. Picture: Alamy

Taylor Swift’s VMAs outfit - August 2022

Taylor well and truly set the Rep (TV) release date theories into motion when she made her red carpet entrance at the 2022 VMAS.

Dressed in a silver diamanté dress, fans couldn’t help but notice its striking similarity to the silver outfit she wore in the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ music video bathtub scene.

But if it was an easter egg, then it was a veeery premature one because three months later she actually released Red (TV). Maybe it was just a red herring all along...

Taylor Swift's 2022 VMAs outfit. Picture: Alamy

Taylor Swift's MTV Music Awards speech - September 2023

In 2023, when Taylor accepted the Best Pop Award at the MTV Music Awards, she told the crowd: “I love making pop music, I love making pop music videos. I also loved country.”

But here’s where things got interesting. After this, she then said “I love slinking around different genres” and specifically made a snake motion with her hand on the word 'slinking'. And let's face it, that word certainly has some snake-like connotations.

Plus, all of this was said while she donned a very Reputation-esque look with a black, studded dress and an overall grunge-inspired look. Interesting...

“i love slinking around different genres” WITH A SNAKE MOTION AND REP CODED OUTFIT???!?!!!??! pic.twitter.com/J9pa7n0aUH — nessa ✶.* (@TSMIDNlGHTS) September 13, 2023

The Eras Tour film Instagram post - October 2023

After a serious amount of anticipation from fans for The Eras Tour film, Taylor marked the premiere day back in October 2023 with a post on Instagram and she sent fans wild with some not-so-subtle Rep (TV) easter eggs.

She dropped two major Reputation references, the first when she wrote: “Look what you genuinely made me do”. The second when she ended the post with: “Getting in the car now.” Ok seriously, this was the best of times and the worst of times.

When Taylor Swift was made Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ - December 2023

Aside from the obvious excitement for a new Taylor Swift interview, which let's face it we don't get too often these days, when Taylor was nominated as Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ in 2023 she also revealed some actually legit details about Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

While discussing the re-recording, Taylor admitted that the upcoming Rep (TV) vault tracks will be “fire”. And we seriously don’t doubt it.

And to only fan the flames more, sharing the Time interview on Instagram, Taylor wrote in the caption: “I have tRuSt iSSueS when it comes to interviews but I couldn’t be happier that I did this one with him.”

Now, maybe it’s a stretch, but ‘tRuSt iSSueS’ feels pretty purposeful. An R for Reputation? Followed by multiple ’S’s’ like the sound of a snake?…

Taylor Swift out in NYC in January. Picture: Getty

Reputation (TV) easter eggs on The Eras Tour (2023-2024)

The Eras Tour lasted two whole years, so it’s hardly surprising that fans picked up on various clues about her re-records during this time.

One of these 'clues' was spotted in the build up to Taylor announcing 1989 (TV) in August 2023. Ahead of the announcement, she started alternating between blue (1989) and black (Reputation) tour outfits, leaving many convinced that it was a sign that Reputation would follow 1989.

Taylor has made similar hints about the re-recordings chronology before (e.g. she hinted Speak Now (TV) was next during the elevator scene of her ‘Bejeweled’ music video).

But one of the biggest Rep (TV) easter eggs on tour was when Taylor finally changed her Reputation outfit. Blondie had a raft of seriously beautifully outfits throughout her tour and would regularly switch them up at each show. But there was one exception...

Taylor Swift's new reputation outfit. . Picture: Getty

For the first 131 shows of the tour (bear in mind there was 149 in total), Taylor wore a black and red jumpsuit for the Reputation era without changing it once. But then suddenly during the final leg of the tour, she debuted a new outfit on show 132 with a black and gold jumpsuit.

In addition to the colour change, the outfit also had a totally different snake design and featured the snake head of Karyn, who was a key part of the original Reputation iconography. Suspicious.

Plus, let's not forget when Taylor finally played 'I Did Something Bad’ in August 2024 after she held off from singing it on tour for over a year, despite having covered almost all of her previous songs by this point.

taylor swift eras tour i did something bad reputation surprise song n6 london wembley pic.twitter.com/LHrdcNCLib — 📁 (@wonderquakes) August 19, 2024

When Taylor announced The Official Eras Tour Book - October 2024

In October 2024, to mark the final leg of The Eras Tour, Taylor announced the release of The Official Eras Tour Book with a promo video.

The video flips through the tour book, but Reputation is the only era that is shown slowly and clearly as the pages are flipped through.

Taylor Swift merch site easter egg - November 2024

In November 2024, one eagle-eyed fan suggested that the layout for some merch on Taylor's Swift website could hint at the timeline for her next albums.

The photo shows three hoodies folded on top of one another, a green hoodie on top (famously associated with Debut), a pink hoodie with the word ‘summer’ on in the middle, and then a black hoodie (Rep TV) on the bottom.

Does this mean we could get Debut TV before summer, followed by Reputation TV?

The reported trademark rules make this specific timeline unlikely, which we'll explain below, but hey that doesn't mean we need to write off the order altogether...

WAIT…. This is an Easter egg…



WE ARE GETTING DEBUT TV BEFORE SUMMER AND THEN AFTER SUMMER WE GET REP TV pic.twitter.com/gjN4EcgsHU — hi / REP TV 2025 (@delicatelegends) November 13, 2024

Taylor's iHeartRadio Music Awards acceptance speech - March 2025

In March 2025, Taylor made a pretty bold choice when she accepted the Tour of the Century Award while wearing a snake necklace which looks like a smaller version of the necklace she wore in the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ music video.

On March 17th, 2025 Taylor accepted the Tour of the Century award wearing a snake necklace mirroring one she wore in the LWYMMD music video pic.twitter.com/mSoIfZZqHD — GAV #1 FOTS STAN (@gavbreakfavtoys) March 18, 2025

All the Reputation (Taylor's Version) teasers we've heard

Swifties got to hear the first ever snippet from Reputation (Taylor's Version) when The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 came out in August 2023. In episode 6 of the series, 'Delicate' made an appearance and fans went wild.

In the same month, fans got another teaser for Rep (TV) when an excerpt of 'Look What You Made Me Do' was featured in the teaser trailer for Prime Video's drama Wilderness.

The following year in March 2024, 'Look What You Made Me Do' made another sneaky appearance in a trailer for The Dynasty: New England Patriots.

And for the third time, in May 2025 another 'LWYMMD' snippet reared its head in an episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 6, but this time it was much longer than the previous teasers.

Not only was the excerpt much longer in length, but it was also released 6 days before the AMAs, which just so happens to be when Swifties think a new announcement is coming (mark May 26th in your calendars!)

Taylor Swift at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

What do the Taylor's Version trademarks mean for the re-recordings?

As of January this year, Taylor’s legal team filed for a final extension on the trademark registration for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) – which gives her until August 16th to use the trademark, according to some Swiftie sleuths. But what does that actually mean?

This means Taylor needs to put the inactive trademark into commercial use by August 16th or provide ‘specimens’ which prove she intends to (this could look like screenshots of planned commercial use, like of a website).

If Taylor doesn’t meet the August 16th deadline, the trademarks will be abandoned - but she can start the process again, so it wouldn’t be total End Game.

