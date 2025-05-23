Selling Sunset's Chrishell addresses rumoured Emma Hernan 'feud' with brutal comment

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause reveals why she's not currently speaking to bestie Emma Hernan. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Who is Emma Hernan dating? Chrishell did NOT hold back after revealing Emma Hernan's boyfriend is the reason why they're not currently on speaking terms.

Fans of Selling Sunset have noticed that besties Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan appear to have fallen out and now Chrishell has addressed the rumours head on.

Chrishell and Emma formed an incredibly close bond both on-camera and off-camera and over the past few years have been almost inseparable. Not an Instagram post would go by without the two Netflix stars hyping each other up in the comments, but fans have now clocked that Chrishell has been noticeably absent from Emma's profile.

The two attended Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour together in April but since then, it has been crickets and Chrishell hasn't liked or commented on a single one Emma's posts.

Now, Chrishell has cleared up the online speculation in an Instagram comment and she's confirmed that they are currently not on speaking terms because of Emma's boyfriend.

Emma and Chrishell, along with Chelsea, became inseparable on Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

Why is Chrishell no longer friends with Emma?

When asked by a fan on social media if there was any drama between the duo, Chrishell responded: "Ask her about her MAGA [boyfriend] who told me pronouns are dumb and that he likes to use the N-word."

"I just can't with that," she continued. "Too old to allow that in. But love her from afar."

While Chrishell hasn't necessarily fallen out with Emma, Emma's relationship appears to have put an immense strain on their friendship. As Chrishell said in her comment, she still has love for Emma.

Selling Sunset's Chrishell responds to rumours she's fallen out with bestie Emma Hernan. Picture: via Instagram

Who is Emma Hernan dating?

Emma has not gone "Instagram official" or explicitly hard launched a relationship on social media with her boyfriend.

In December 2024, Emma confirmed she was in a relationship in an interview with US Weekly, but did not publicly identify who he was.

A scene where Emma introduced Chrishell and Chelsea to her boyfriend was also cut from Selling Sunset season 8, and Chrishell later admitted that she didn't like him. It's unclear if that's the same guy.

Selling Sunset season 9 filming appears to have wrapped as cast members have recently jetted off on various holidays. So it's unclear if any of the drama between Chrishell and Emma will spill over into the new season.

Filming started in November 2024 and was briefly halted in January 2025 due to the Los Angeles wild fires. There's currently no scheduled release date.

