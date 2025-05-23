Selling Sunset's Chrishell addresses rumoured Emma Hernan 'feud' with brutal comment

23 May 2025, 20:00 | Updated: 23 May 2025, 20:02

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause reveals why she's not currently speaking to bestie Emma Hernan
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause reveals why she's not currently speaking to bestie Emma Hernan. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Who is Emma Hernan dating? Chrishell did NOT hold back after revealing Emma Hernan's boyfriend is the reason why they're not currently on speaking terms.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans of Selling Sunset have noticed that besties Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan appear to have fallen out and now Chrishell has addressed the rumours head on.

Chrishell and Emma formed an incredibly close bond both on-camera and off-camera and over the past few years have been almost inseparable. Not an Instagram post would go by without the two Netflix stars hyping each other up in the comments, but fans have now clocked that Chrishell has been noticeably absent from Emma's profile.

The two attended Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour together in April but since then, it has been crickets and Chrishell hasn't liked or commented on a single one Emma's posts.

Now, Chrishell has cleared up the online speculation in an Instagram comment and she's confirmed that they are currently not on speaking terms because of Emma's boyfriend.

Emma and Chrishell, along with Chelsea, became inseparable on Selling Sunset
Emma and Chrishell, along with Chelsea, became inseparable on Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

Why is Chrishell no longer friends with Emma?

When asked by a fan on social media if there was any drama between the duo, Chrishell responded: "Ask her about her MAGA [boyfriend] who told me pronouns are dumb and that he likes to use the N-word."

"I just can't with that," she continued. "Too old to allow that in. But love her from afar."

While Chrishell hasn't necessarily fallen out with Emma, Emma's relationship appears to have put an immense strain on their friendship. As Chrishell said in her comment, she still has love for Emma.

Selling Sunset's Chrishell responds to rumours she's fallen out with bestie Emma Hernan
Selling Sunset's Chrishell responds to rumours she's fallen out with bestie Emma Hernan. Picture: via Instagram

Who is Emma Hernan dating?

Emma has not gone "Instagram official" or explicitly hard launched a relationship on social media with her boyfriend.

In December 2024, Emma confirmed she was in a relationship in an interview with US Weekly, but did not publicly identify who he was.

A scene where Emma introduced Chrishell and Chelsea to her boyfriend was also cut from Selling Sunset season 8, and Chrishell later admitted that she didn't like him. It's unclear if that's the same guy.

Selling Sunset season 9 filming appears to have wrapped as cast members have recently jetted off on various holidays. So it's unclear if any of the drama between Chrishell and Emma will spill over into the new season.

Filming started in November 2024 and was briefly halted in January 2025 due to the Los Angeles wild fires. There's currently no scheduled release date.

Read more about Selling Sunset here:

WATCH: Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'

Lilo & Stitch Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz' | Maia Kealoha & Sydney Agudong

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Tasha Ghouri opened up about the real reason for her split from Andrew Le Page.

Tasha Ghouri tears up as she reveals real reason behind Andrew Le Page split

Love Island's Ronnie and Harriett take 'next big relationship step'

Love Island's Harriett reveals next big relationship step she's taking with Ronnie

Love Island

Why isn't Gantu in live-action Lilo & Stitch?

Lilo & Stitch director explains why Gantu was removed from live-action film

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot explained.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot revealed

JoJo Siwa gushes she's "so happy" after first public Chris Hughes kiss

JoJo Siwa gushes she's "so happy" after first public Chris Hughes kiss

Lilo & Stitch director explains why Pleakley is not in drag in the live-action film following backlash

Lilo & Stitch director explains why Pleakley is not in drag in live-action movie following backlash
Love Island's Casey sparks new fan theory after Gabby split

Love Island's Casey sparks new fan theory after Gabby split

Love Island

Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong take on an expert level Lilo & Stitch quiz

Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'
Who is JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother? Her age, net worth, who she's dating and more

Who is JoJo Siwa? Age, net worth, who she's dating and more

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes confirm romance with first public kiss

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes pictured kissing for first time as they confirm romance

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits