Love Island's Casey sparks new fan theory after Gabby split

22 May 2025, 17:04

By Abbie Reynolds

After his shock split from Love Island's Gabby Allen, Casey O'Gorman has fans saying the same thing.

Three months after being crowned the winners of Love Island All Stars, Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman announced their split.

Compared to the other finalists, like Grace Jackson and Luca Bish, and Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard, Casey and Gabby took a while to make things official after the show. But just days after they revealed to the public that they'd become boyfriend and girlfriend they released a joint statement saying they'd ended things.

"After much thoughtful consideration, Gabby and Casey have decided to go their separate ways romantically. This decision was mutual, and they both remain on good terms as friends with a shared respect for each other," the statement read.

And now as Casey returns to social media after a brief break, Love Island fans are all thinking and saying the same thing.

Gabby and Casey after the All Stars final
Gabby and Casey after the All Stars final. Picture: Instagram

Casey's Instagram has been flooded with comments from fans suggesting he's going to go on Love Island for a fourth time.

For those of you who don't know, Casey first appeared on Love Island for the winter edition in January 2023. He then appeared on the first Love Island All Stars in January 2024 and after having no romantic luck he returned for the second season of Love Island All Stars which he won with Gabby.

It became a bit of a joke among fans that he'd spend the start of every year in the South African villa and now that he's a single man again, what's stopping him?

"You're going back on Love Island," one fan commented on his latest Instagram post without hesitation. Another said: "Sorry about you and Gabby [crying emoji] thought you were the real deal…. See you on Love island 2026!!"

Ronnie Vint suggests Casey O'Gorman is going on Love Island s12
Ronnie Vint suggests Casey O'Gorman is going on Love Island s12. Picture: Instagram

And Casey hasn't even been able to escape the rumours from his Love Island co-stars. When ITV revealed the promo for Love Island season 12, which begins this June, Ronnie Vint commented: "@caseyogorman HERE WE GO!!!!!!!"

After Ronnie's comment it was reported that Casey had dropped a hint that he was going on Love Island again and when it was shared to Instagram, Casey's best mate Tom Clare commented: "please no"

So it's likely we won't see Casey on the show for a fourth time, but never say never!

