22 May 2025, 12:53 | Updated: 22 May 2025, 14:52

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes tease huge new TV project together. Picture: Access Hollywood / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have teased that they're "in talks" to film a spin-off show after meeting on Celebrity Big Brother.

Joelle Joanie (JoJo) Siwa and Chris Hughes have cultivated a large fan based following their time on Celebrity Big Brother, where they struck up a close relationship, and it looks like their fans are about to be treated to even more Joelle x Chris content.

The close relationship that JoJo and Chris formed has turned somewhat ambiguous with some fans insisting they just "hard launched" that they're dating after their trip to Mexico and other suggesting things are still platonic.

Friends or lovers, no one can deny the connection they have, they themselves described each other as "soul mates", and the way they bounce off of each other is definitely entertaining.

JoJo was the first to say their dynamic needs to be continued on another show and now they've revealed that they're in the early stages of doing just that.

JoJo opened up about her gender identity issues on CBB
JoJo opened up about her gender identity issues on CBB. Picture: ITV

Appearing on Access Daily in Florida, JoJo and Chris were asked if they'd go on another reality TV show after their time on Big Brother. JoJo replied: "It definitely sparked some ideas of more that we do together."

Chris added: "We enjoy each other's company, there's been talks, communications back home in the UK as well."

Similarly when JoJo spoke to New York Post she spoke about all the other TV shows she wants to do, including The Traitors with Chris.

Explaining why she wants to do the show with Chris, she said: "My thing is people got to watch this beautiful friendship on Big Brother, right? And it almost leaves you like, 'well what now?'...

"Imagine if another show just picked it up and was like, 'here we go, let's get them both on Traitors', and then you got to see that dynamic continue through Traitors, it would be so good!"

She also added: "And we are in talks about something and very excited for that and very exited to just hang out and call it work."

JoJo said she couldn't reveal anymore about what was in talks because it's still very early days.

Since Celebrity Big Brother aired on ITV, it's likely Chris and JoJo's spin-off show would be an ITV exclusive. After Chris came third on Love Island in 2017 with his now-ex girlfriend Olivia Attwood, they had a spin-off show on ITV called Chris and Olivia: Crackin' On.

Chris and Olivia: Crackin' On documented them building a relationship together outside of the villa but brutally ended up documenting their breakup.

During the interview with Access Daily, JoJo and Chris were asked to describe their "connection". "You kinda can't, it's very special," JoJo replied.

Chris tried to answer but fell flat, saying: "Yeah I struggle to describe it but if you want adjectives I'd go for... it's quite, why am I speechless?"

JoJo and Chris cuddle up
JoJo and Chris cuddle up. Picture: Instagram

Fans are certainly in support of a Chris and JoJo show, one commented: "yes!! anything with chris hughes, they are perfect together, we need to see more."

One fan even suggested some shows they want them to do together including Celebrity Bake Off, Race Across The World and Strictly Come Dancing. Another said they wanted to see Chris on Strictly with JoJo as his dance partner.

What do you think, are you sat for a Chris and JoJo TV show?

