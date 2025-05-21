Love Island's Matilda Draper faces major backlash after Sean Stone revelations

21 May 2025, 17:10 | Updated: 21 May 2025, 17:26

Love Island's Matilda Draper receives backlash for new Sean Stone revelation
Love Island's Matilda Draper receives backlash for new Sean Stone revelation. Picture: Shutterstock/YouTube

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Matilda Draper's new podcast with TOWIE's Roman Hackett has landed her in hot water.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since leaving the villa, season 11's Matilda Draper has been in Love Island fans' good books. Despite splitting from Sean Stone not long after they came third on the show, she's won people over with her adorable new relationship with TOWIE's Roman Hackett who seems head-over-heels in love with her.

But, after the launch of her and Roman's podcast, 'Raw and Reality', she's facing some major backlash from fans calling her "disingenuous". In their first episode, the couple played a game of 'Say it or Shot it' and Matilda was asked: "Did Matilda actually like Sean?"

As soon as Roman asked, Matilda froze as if she didn't want to answer. She then rolled her eyes and decided to go for the shot. Then quoting a The Jeremy Kyle Show meme, Roman said, "And that's the bottom line, Jeremy," to the camera.

Sean and Matilda came third on Love Island series 11
Sean and Matilda came third on Love Island series 11. Picture: Shutterstock

The clip was taken from the podcast's YouTube and shared to TikTok where fans have been reacting. One fan wrote: "I dislike Sean but this is disingenuous. Because she claimed to like him. If she was lying all that time then she is just weird."

Another said: "So she admits she was fake all along. I mean I didn't like Sean at all he was a weirdo but why admit you played a game." A third said: "So disingenuous for real if she never liked him smh."

Someone else commented: "She said she loved him as well crazy I don't don't even like Sean but Matilda is fake and all about the money."

On the other hand, some fans were backing Matilda in the comments saying things like: "Do you know how many couples faked it [with each] other and people are crying over Sean!"

Another comment read: "why's everyone crying saying she's faking her feelings did we forget how sean was asking in casa leading two girls on [crying emojis] LI been going for a decade and ppl still surprised 90% of them fake feelings [sic]".

Elsewhere in the podcast, Matilda said she was never really attracted to Sean and saw him more as a friend.

She said: "Obviously, when you're in [Love Island] you have to work with what you've got. You know, Sean was a really lovely guy and we got on, but in my head I always think of me and Sean as being best friends rather than anything romantic."

Matilda added: "When I got out [of the villa] I instantly sort of knew it was definitely like a friend thing."

Roman also asked her 'Snog, Marry, Avoid' out of Chuggs Wallis, Curtis Pritchard and Sean. Matilda replied: "Avoid Curtis because he's what I see as my sleep paralysis at the end of my bed... kill Curtis, kiss Sean and I'm going to marry Chuggs and I don't even know him."

After she and Roman went in on Curtis, saying they want to "throw tomatoes" at him whenever they see him on TV, viewers labelled them "bullies".

"Pair of bullies," one viewer wrote. Another said: "The amount of time they bring up Sean is weird."

Matilda and Sean came in 3rd place on Love Island 2024
Matilda and Sean came in 3rd place on Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

When Sean and Matilda's split was announced, Sean had hinted to a reconciliation being on the cards, as he said: "We have tried to make it work but she’s super busy, I’m super busy, it’s just one of those things really and, you know what? I wish her all the best.

"She’s gonna absolutely smash it and, you never know, down the line... just gotta see what happens. But right now it’s for the best."

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes seem to confirm romance in photos and lyric change

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes appear to 'hard launch' romance with new photos and lyric change
Love Island's Luca Bish swipes at Samie Elishi after Grace Jackson transformation

Love Island's Luca Bish swipes at Samie Elishi after Grace Jackson hair transformation

Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson?

Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson?

Love Island's Samie Elishi breaks silence on Sam Thompson paparazzi pics

Love Island's Samie Elishi breaks silence on Sam Thompson paparazzi pics

All the former Love Island star returning for 10-year anniversary special

Every former Love Island star returning for 10-year anniversary special

Hot On Capital

The Summer I Turned Pretty author teases season 3 will leave fans "devastated" over shock ending

The Summer I Turned Pretty author teases season 3 will leave fans "devastated" over shock ending
The Summer I Turned Pretty soon returns for season 3

Summer I Turned Pretty enters streaming charts ahead of season 3

Jesy Nelson ready to "say goodbye to the past" in new 'Life After Little Mix' documentary

Jesy Nelson set to address "controversies" in new 'Life After Little Mix' documentary

Justin Bieber called out for "humiliating" wife Hailey Bieber with Vogue cover Instagram caption

Justin Bieber called out for "humiliating" wife Hailey Bieber with Vogue cover Instagram caption
The Last of Us filming error spotted by fans on social media

The Last of Us viewers spot major filming error in Joel and Ellie's forest scene

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

MAFS stars Jamie and Eliot have become an unlikely couple from the experiment

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie together?

MAFS Australia's Eliot confirms status of Jamie relationship

MAFS Australia's Eliot confirms status of Jamie relationship

Avril Lavigne revamps Greatest Hits Tour setlist for 2025

Avril Lavigne completely revamps Greatest Hits Tour setlist for 2025

Lilo & Stitch early reviews hail the film as the best live-action Disney so far

Lilo & Stitch hailed as 'best Disney live-action remake yet' in early reviews

Katy Perry stops concert to 'call out' fan for messaging her husband Orlando Bloom behind her back

Katy Perry stops concert to 'call out' fan for messaging husband Orlando Bloom

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Here's what Taylor Swift has teased so far

Taylor Swift

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

MAFS Australia's Veronica's 'salty' reaction to Eliot's post-show fame

MAFS Australia's Veronica's 'salty' reaction to Eliot's post-show fame

Lorde criticised for "gross" comments about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's tape

Lorde criticised for "weird" comments about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's tape

The Last of Us co-creator defends changing Ellie and Joel's porch scene from the game

The Last of Us co-creator defends changing Ellie and Joel's porch scene from the game

Here's how Jesy Nelson's twin baby names aren't a tribute to Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall

Why Jesy Nelson's twin baby names aren't a tribute to Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

Jason Derulo is going on tour in the UK

Jason Derulo is touring the UK – dates, tickets and all the info you need

Jesy Nelson has become a mum

Jesy Nelson announces birth of twin daughters with Zion Foster

More Movies & TV News

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

MAFS Australia's Adrian has hit back at domestic violence allegations.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian shuts down domestic violence claims as he vows to share the ‘truth’
Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Release date, cast, plot details, trailers and news about the show

Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Release date, cast, plot details, trailers and news about the show
Love Island's Curtis breaks silence on Ekin-Su relationship amid cheating allegations and split rumours

Love Island's Curtis breaks silence on Ekin-Su relationship after cheating allegations

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset