Love Island's Matilda Draper receives backlash for new Sean Stone revelation.

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Matilda Draper's new podcast with TOWIE's Roman Hackett has landed her in hot water.

Since leaving the villa, season 11's Matilda Draper has been in Love Island fans' good books. Despite splitting from Sean Stone not long after they came third on the show, she's won people over with her adorable new relationship with TOWIE's Roman Hackett who seems head-over-heels in love with her.

But, after the launch of her and Roman's podcast, 'Raw and Reality', she's facing some major backlash from fans calling her "disingenuous". In their first episode, the couple played a game of 'Say it or Shot it' and Matilda was asked: "Did Matilda actually like Sean?"

As soon as Roman asked, Matilda froze as if she didn't want to answer. She then rolled her eyes and decided to go for the shot. Then quoting a The Jeremy Kyle Show meme, Roman said, "And that's the bottom line, Jeremy," to the camera.

Sean and Matilda came third on Love Island series 11.

The clip was taken from the podcast's YouTube and shared to TikTok where fans have been reacting. One fan wrote: "I dislike Sean but this is disingenuous. Because she claimed to like him. If she was lying all that time then she is just weird."

Another said: "So she admits she was fake all along. I mean I didn't like Sean at all he was a weirdo but why admit you played a game." A third said: "So disingenuous for real if she never liked him smh."

Someone else commented: "She said she loved him as well crazy I don't don't even like Sean but Matilda is fake and all about the money."

On the other hand, some fans were backing Matilda in the comments saying things like: "Do you know how many couples faked it [with each] other and people are crying over Sean!"

Another comment read: "why's everyone crying saying she's faking her feelings did we forget how sean was asking in casa leading two girls on [crying emojis] LI been going for a decade and ppl still surprised 90% of them fake feelings [sic]".

Elsewhere in the podcast, Matilda said she was never really attracted to Sean and saw him more as a friend.

She said: "Obviously, when you're in [Love Island] you have to work with what you've got. You know, Sean was a really lovely guy and we got on, but in my head I always think of me and Sean as being best friends rather than anything romantic."

Matilda added: "When I got out [of the villa] I instantly sort of knew it was definitely like a friend thing."

Roman also asked her 'Snog, Marry, Avoid' out of Chuggs Wallis, Curtis Pritchard and Sean. Matilda replied: "Avoid Curtis because he's what I see as my sleep paralysis at the end of my bed... kill Curtis, kiss Sean and I'm going to marry Chuggs and I don't even know him."

After she and Roman went in on Curtis, saying they want to "throw tomatoes" at him whenever they see him on TV, viewers labelled them "bullies".

"Pair of bullies," one viewer wrote. Another said: "The amount of time they bring up Sean is weird."

Matilda and Sean came in 3rd place on Love Island 2024.

When Sean and Matilda's split was announced, Sean had hinted to a reconciliation being on the cards, as he said: "We have tried to make it work but she’s super busy, I’m super busy, it’s just one of those things really and, you know what? I wish her all the best.

"She’s gonna absolutely smash it and, you never know, down the line... just gotta see what happens. But right now it’s for the best."

