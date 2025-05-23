The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot revealed

23 May 2025

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot explained.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot explained. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

When is The Devil Wears Prada 2 coming out? Gird your loins The Devil Wears Prada fans because after months of anticipation we finally have a release date for the sequel - eeek!

You heard that right fashion aficionados, after news broke last year that there would be a The Devil Wears Prada 2, we now finally have an official release date for the sequel.

The follow-up will reportedly be released on 1st May 2026. The Devil Wears Prada 2? For Spring? Groundbreaking.

Naturally, fans have gone wild over the news, as they eagerly await a hopefully iconic sequel to the original 2006 film. But what else do we know about The Devil Wears Prada 2? Will Meryl Streep be in it and what will the plot entail?

Here’s what we know about the sequel...

Who will be in The Devil Wears Prada sequel?
Who will be in The Devil Wears Prada sequel? Picture: Alamy

Who's in the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2?

While we might have a release date for The Devil Wears Prada sequel, the details about the cast have remained under wraps so far.

Despite this, there have been some rumours knocking about which actors from the original cast might be making a comeback.

First up, the question we know a million fans are dying to know the answer to: is Meryl Streep making a return as the brilliant yet terrifying Miranda Priestly? According to multiple reports, Meryl is rumoured to reprise her iconic role as the Editor-in-Chief of Runway, although the details are sparse at this stage.

Also said to be making a return is Emily Blunt as the loveable nightmare, Emily Charlton. Her rumoured comeback isn’t too much of a surprise though given how vocal she was last year about her willingness to take on the world of Runway for a second time.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date has been revealed.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

Initially, Emily had doubts about the possibility of a sequel, but clearly she changed her mind because at the Red Sea Festival last year, she said: “There’s rumblings, there’s stuff churning around, but I don’t know if I can confirm anything completely… but we would be all delighted to work together again.”

Sadly for fans there’s no word about Anne Hathaway’s potential return as Andy Sachs. In the past, she hasn’t been overly forthcoming about the prospect of a sequel, as she told E! News last March: “I don’t think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen.”

She continued: “The truth of the matter is—with any film—all we can do is make it. The reason that movie felt so special was that we were a team and we did that work, but really it’s the love that everybody pours to it.”

And as far as our beloved Stanley Tucci (AKA Nigel) goes, all we have to go off at this stage is his enthusiasm about the sequel. He told Variety earlier this year: “I know they’re working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I’ll go to the actor’s prison or something.”

Stanley also admitted that making the original film was “one of the best experiences ever.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in the works.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in the works. Picture: Alamy

What will The Devil Wears Prada 2 be about?

According to reports, the sequel will see Miranda Priestly in a rivalry with her former assistant Emily Charlton as they compete for advertising revenue against the backdrop of the declining print media industry. Miranda will also reportedly be approaching retirement in the second film.

Aline Brosh McKenna who did the screenplay for the first film and original producer Wendy Finerman will both reportedly take up their original roles for a second time, according to Deadline. The first film's director, David Frankel, is also reportedly in talks to return.

