Love Island's Harriett reveals next big relationship step she's taking with Ronnie

23 May 2025, 17:38 | Updated: 23 May 2025, 17:43

Love Island's Ronnie and Harriett take 'next big relationship step'
Love Island's Ronnie and Harriett take 'next big relationship step'. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Harriett has opened up about having babies and living with Ronnie!

After narrowly missing the Love Island All Stars final, Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore left the villa stronger than ever.

The pair first met on Love Island season 11 last summer, and while they left together they split when they were back in the UK. However, when Harriett walked into Love Island All Stars as a bombshell at the start of the year, it was revealed that just a month prior Ronnie had sent her flowers and a romantic note.

Ronnie, who was coupled up with Elma Pazar, then made it his All Stars mission to win Harriett back, and he did! Now IRL the pair have been lapping up life together after Ronnie put on a big girlfriend proposal for Harriett.

And it turns out the pair are set to take an even bigger relationship step together.

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore attend the "MobLand" Global Premiere
Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore attend the "MobLand" Global Premiere. Picture: Getty

Talking to The Mirror, Harriett revealed she and Ronnie are going to be moving in with each other this June.

"Everything’s happening at once. We’re moving up towards London, which is exciting. It’s really close to Matilda [Draper], so we’ll be spending a lot of time with her, and going back and forth," she explained.

Harriett said she felt "fine" about the move, adding: "People say the cracks show when you move in together, but because we met in the villa and lived in each other’s pockets every single day, we’d already crossed that bridge.

"This is just a new chapter."

The Brighton-based beauty said they're most looking forward to having their own space, saying: "Ronnie spends a lot of time at mine, and I still live with my parents, who I love, but it’ll be nice to cook our own dinners and have our own routines."

She joked: "I’d like to say it’ll be me cooking, but he often takes over when I try. I’ll probably sit back and be a princess!"

When asked about if she and Ronnie talk about marriage and kids, Harriett said: "We do, sometimes. He’s a few years older than me, I’ve just turned 25.

"I want to enjoy living my best life and doing this amazing job. But when the time comes, hopefully it’ll be with him."

Referencing 'The Butterfly Effect', Harriett said if they hadn't of done All Stars she doesn't think she would have ever spoken to Ronnie again. She revealed: "He was blocked on everything. My manager actually unblocked him for me.

"When we came out, I was like, “I’ll save your number now,” because he was just an unsaved number in the Love Island chat!"

Harriett had Grace's back during the final dumping
Harriett had Grace's back during the final dumping. Picture: ITV

Despite being voted out of the villa for being the "least compatible" Harriett says she thinks she's found 'The One'.

We love it when Love Island works!

