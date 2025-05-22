JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes pictured kissing for first time as they confirm romance

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes confirm romance with first public kiss. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have confirmed their romance with a kiss.

After weeks of confusion around JoJo Siwa, 22, and Chris Hughes', 32, "special" connection, the lid has officially been lifted on their true relationship status as the pair have been pictured kissing in a pool.

Just days ago, talking to Access Hollywood, JoJo and Chris struggled to define their connection when asked. "You kinda can't, it's very special," JoJo replied.

Chris then tried to answer but fell flat, saying: "Yeah I struggle to describe it but if you want adjectives I'd go for... it's quite, why am I speechless?"

Now, in pictures obtained by the tabloids, the pair have been seen sharing their first public kiss.

Chris Hughes shared pictures from his trip to Mexico. Picture: Instagram

The pictures show the pair in a pool in Mexico sharing an inflatable lilo with JoJo straddling Chris and leaning in for a kiss.

Both Chris and JoJo have spoken highly about their week in Mexico with Chris saying, "the previous 7 days have been the prettiest" under an Instagram post. JoJo commented: "& happiest :). Heart is overflowing."

After they both shared several loved up pictures from the trip, JoJo shared a video on TikTok with the live version of the images. The video gave fans a closer look at her and Chris' intimate moments with one showing Chris hugging into her stomach.

Former Dance Moms star JoJo and Love Island alumni Chris met on the UK's Celebrity Big Brother. They bonded after Chris defended JoJo when Hollywood star Mickey Rourke was homophobic towards her.

Their unlikely relationship shocked viewers and their close friendship soon trickled into romantic territory when they were seen getting close in bed and even sharing back tickles.

At the time, JoJo was in a relationship with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs but following confused feelings, the pair split at the CBB wrap party after JoJo left the house in third place.

While Kath hinted to Chris being part of the reason JoJo split with Kath, JoJo denied this.

