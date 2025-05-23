Tasha Ghouri tears up as she reveals real reason behind Andrew Le Page split

23 May 2025, 17:42

Tasha Ghouri opened up about the real reason for her split from Andrew Le Page.
Tasha Ghouri opened up about the real reason for her split from Andrew Le Page. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Tasha Ghouri became emotional as she opened up about the real reason why she and Andrew Le Page split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island fans were left devastated at the start of 2025 when it was revealed that Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page had decided to split.

The couple met on the show back in 2022 and over the years had won over fans with their adorable romance. But fans started to express concerns about the couple's future when it was announced last year that Tasha was joining the lineup of Strictly Come Dancing - making them vulnerable to the 'Strictly curse'.

Despite insisting that they would “breeze through” it, Strictly curse or not, after the show they did in fact end up calling it quits on their romance.

And now Tasha has finally opened up about the real reason why their relationship came to an end, as she set the record straight on the ‘Strictly curse’.

Tasha and Andrew's split was revealed in January.
Tasha and Andrew's split was revealed in January. . Picture: Getty

Speaking to Mark Wogan on the Spooning podcast, Tasha was asked if she and Andrew fell foul to the ‘Strictly curse’.

Tasha replied with an emphatic “no”, before she explained: “So I know a lot of people said it's the Strictly curse, but you know, there were things that were communicated before Strictly and I feel like Strictly heightened it. That’s kind of what happened actually.

“My head was kind of saying ‘stay in it, just trust it, it will change’ but it didn’t and that’s where we had to sit down and think ‘am I going to be happy in 10 years time, five years time, two years time?'

Tasha then got emotional as she admitted despite having had this realisation, the breakup was still a tough thing to process. Speaking through tears, she said: “But it’s hard because I had a lot of love for that guy.

"He was a massive part of my life for two years. So yeah, it wasn’t an easy breakup.”

Andrew was publicly supportive of Tasha on Strictly
Andrew was publicly supportive of Tasha on Strictly. Picture: Instagram

Initial reports suggested that the pair had broken up because Tasha’s time on Strictly had revealed cracks in their relationship, which ultimately drove a wedge between them.

Opening up about what it was like to go through a breakup in the public eye, Tasha admitted that it was a struggle, in large part due to the lack of control she had over the breakup narrative.

She said: “I had no control, the press were getting involved, the public opinion was getting involved, they wanted a narrative that felt like it served them best.

“Everyone goes through breakups in life, and I felt like it was on a magnifying glass and I was getting teared apart, bit by bit.”

Tasha’s comments come as Andrew recently revealed that he is dating again in a not-so-subtle TikTok video. The video showed Andrew walking into the corner of a room, with the caption: “Putting myself in timeout for getting excited over a girl again.”

But clearly Andrew is still managing to keep a sense of humour about his new single life, as he liked one comment from a fan which said: “Bright side, you get to go on love island all stars now.”

Meanwhile others rushed over to offer Andrew reassurance, as one replied: “Any girl would be lucky to have you.”

Another said: “Don't rush it enjoy your single life. be okay with being with yourself alone. learn new skills and gain new hobbies.”

