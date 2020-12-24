Harry Styles Is Gifting Fans The ‘TPWK’ Music Video To Save 2020 One Last Time

24 December 2020, 09:13 | Updated: 24 December 2020, 11:09

Harry Styles will release the music video for 'TPWK'
Harry Styles will release the music video for 'TPWK'. Picture: Getty / Harry Styles/Vevo

Harry Styles won’t let 2020 finish on a bad note, by releasing the surprise video for ‘TPWK’, starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, over the Christmas period.

Harry Styles is being the Santa Clause we all need so much right now by dropping the surprise music video for ’TPWK’ (Treat People With Kindness’) before the shambles that is 2020 comes to an end.

Harry Styles's 2021 Calendar So Far From Tour, To Film Roles & Fashion Statements

A clip of the ‘TPWK’ video, which stars Fleabag’s Phoebe-Waller Bridge, surfaced online two days before Christmas proving Harry’s not done with treating us just yet.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars in the 'TPWK' video
Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars in the 'TPWK' video. Picture: YouTube

The One Direction star single-handedly saved 2020 with his collection of music videos this year, including ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and the virtual holiday we all needed with ‘Golden’.

'TPWK' looks to be a whole new concept with less of the summery vibes and more of a 1920’s-looking bash.

In the clip Harry’s looking as stylish as ever in white, wide-leg trousers and a glittery jacket complete with a fabulous bow tie.

Looking every inch a vintage rock star, Harry leaps onto a table where Phoebe is sipping champagne, takes her hand and they run through the crowd – sounds like every dream we’ve ever had about Haz, tbh.

Phoebe’s also wearing a fabulous tuxedo to match Harry, whipping off the jacket before they run away together.

It’s not yet known when exactly the video for ‘TPWK’ will drop, but it’ll no doubt be a festive surprise in the coming days.

This is probably the closest thing we’re going to get to a New Year’s Eve party this year, guys.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Gigi Hadid showed fans the clothes her baby girl has been given

Gigi Hadid Shows Fans Inside Baby Girl’s Wardrobe With Tiny Clothes To Match Mum

Devin Ratray continued acting after his role in Home Alone

Here's What Home Alone's Buzz Actor, Devin Ratray, Is Doing Now...

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson are back together

WATCH: Sam Thompson And Zara McDermott Share Cosy Video In Bed After Getting Back Together

HRVY and Maisie Smith have apparently finally kissed

HRVY And Maisie Smith Finally Kiss After Weeks Of Dating Rumours

Joe Keery is a hit among Stranger Things fans

How Old Is Joe Keery, Has Steve From Stranger Things Got A Girlfriend And Where's He From?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Liam Payne impersonated Harry Styles

WATCH: Liam Payne Impersonates Harry Styles

Exclusive
Liam Payne spoke about performing with One Direction at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Liam Payne Reflects On Performing With One Direction At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Exclusive
Jason Derulo spoke about The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Jason Derulo Raves About How "Crazy" #BestOfCapitalJBB Line-Up Is