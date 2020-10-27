Where Was Harry Styles’ ‘Golden’ Music Video Filmed?

27 October 2020, 13:26

Harry's 'Golden' video is finally ours. But where was it filmed?
Harry's 'Golden' video is finally ours. But where was it filmed? Picture: Harry Styles

Harry Styles has finally dropped the music video for his latest single ‘Golden’.

The song is the first track on the One Direction star's second studio album ‘Fine Line’ and it is a bop!

Harry Styles Wears Designer's Clothes In 'Golden' Music Video As They Have 'Pinch Me' Moment

Harry Styles' 'Golden' music video is a visual masterpiece. But where was it filmed? Picture: Harry Styles

The video is a visual masterpiece and sees Harry driving a stylish car, swimming and running around looking like an absolute dream boat.

But where was it filmed? Let’s take a look…

Harry filmed the video along the Amalfi Coast in Italy and in the tourist resort town of Maiori.

The ‘Adore You’ singer was spotted filming scenes back in September.

He was also pictured with locals sporting an iconic moustache and one fan claimed to see him driving a tractor (as you do!)

The video, which premiered on 27 October, already has over 14 million Youtube and fans are obsessing over it.

One wrote on Twitter: “It was beautiful. amazing. breathtaking. wonderful. perfect. THANK YOU HARRY #Golden.”

Another added: “The happiness this music video brought to me is unexplainable! Thank you Harry! #Golden."

We agree! He really did that.

