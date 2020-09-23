Harry Styles Spotted Driving Around In Italy For New Music Video

23 September 2020, 11:23

Harry Styles has been spotted filming in Italy
Harry Styles has been spotted filming in Italy. Picture: Getty / twoghostsofmine/Twitter

Harry Styles is believed to be shooting his ‘Golden’ music video in Italy.

Proving why he’s the coolest guy in pop, Harry Styles looked like he’d stepped straight out of an 60’s cult classic movie as he drove about in an old school convertible in Italy.

Is This TikTok The Cutest Video Of Harry Styles To Ever Grace The Internet?

While it’s not been confirmed what the singer is up to, fans reckon he’s shooting a music video for ‘Golden’ from his latest album ‘Fine Line’.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Harry driving around the small coastal town, grabbing a photo of the star wearing lace white Gucci gloves with a black bow.

He also seemed to be wearing a snazzy, matching white jacket for the shoot.

From the snaps so far, Harry seems to be following the summer vibe of his ‘Watermelon Sugar’ music video which saw Haz rock an array of colourful vintage clothes as he frolicked on a beach in Malibu.

Fans reckon Harry Styles is shooting 'Golden'
Fans reckon Harry Styles is shooting 'Golden'. Picture: twoghostsofmine/Twitter

A local scooter rental company also reportedly loaned a 1960s Vespa to Harry, with the belief it was being used for a music video.

Harry spent a lot of time in Italy over the summer, which he may have used to scout locations for the video shoot.

While we’ve only seen a few snaps of his project so far, fans can’t wait to see what the creative superstar is up to this time.

