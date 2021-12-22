Emily In Paris Season 3: All The Details From Release Date To The Cast

22 December 2021, 15:32

Is Emily in Paris renewed for a third season?
Is Emily in Paris renewed for a third season? Picture: Netflix
Emily in Paris series two just arrived! But what about a potential third season of the Netflix Show? Here's all the latest on the cast, release date and more...

The second season of Emily in Paris has finally dropped, and as fans binge through the brand new episodes, everyone has the same question on their minds – will there be a season three?

If you have already raced your way through the newest ten episodes then that cliffhanger finale might have you convinced that another instalment of the hit Netflix show must be on the way!

Fans Want An 'Emily In Paris' & 'You' Netflix Crossover

Here's everything we know so far about a potential third season of Emily in Paris...

Will there be a season 3 of Emily in Paris? When will it be released?

Netflix is yet to confirm a third instalment of the mega-successful show.

However, fans have a hunch that the colourful series will make a return after all the trials and tribulations Emily faced in the latest episodes.

The series first dropped in December 2020, with it's most recent addition arriving this month – so we can only hope that we could be treated to another season around Christmas time in 2022...

Who will be in the cast of Emily in Paris' third series?

Of course, Lily Collins would be set to make an epic return if the third season is given the formal green light – what would Emily in Paris be without its titular character!

Newcomer to season two, Lucien Laviscount, could potentially reprise his role in a new season of the show as he shakes up Emily's love life.

Of course, fan favourites such as Gabriel, Camille and Mindy – as well as all of Emily's colleagues as Savoir – would be set to make a return as they're such big parts of Emily's life in the French capital!

We'll keep this page updated with all the latest on Emily in Paris' third season!

