Emily In Paris Creator May Have Accidentally Confirmed Season 5

There's talk of Emily in Paris season 5 already. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Emily in Paris season four isn’t even out yet, and season five may have just been accidentally confirmed.

Emily in Paris season four comes out at the end of this summer, but there’s already chat around season five. However, we all need not get ahead of ourselves.

During the amfAR Gala at Cannes Film Festival, Winnie Harlow and Paris Jackson auctioned off a walk-on role for a yet-to-be-confirmed season five of the Netflix show, which they claimed is due to begin shooting in mid 2025.

According to Variety the winner paid €250,000 to appear in the series as well as the opportunity to attend the season four premiere in LA with a guest.

However, the publication claims an insider told them Netflix hasn’t given the green light for another season of Emily in Paris just yet.

There's already rumours of Emily in Paris season five. Picture: Netflix

On the auction’s official website, the walk-on role came “Courtesy of Darren Star”, who’s the creator of the romcom series fans love so much. Variety claim the website was recently updated to include that the winning bid ‘will have the opportunity to spend a day on set in Paris during filming, contingent upon season 5 pickup.'

The original auction booklet reportedly didn’t mention the ‘contingent’ detail and apparently seemed as though a fifth season was already in the pipeline.

Emily in Paris season four comes out at the end of summer. Picture: Netflix

Emily in Paris season four, starring Lily Collins, comes out in two parts later this year, the first on 15th August and the second following on 12th September.

Much of the new season was filmed in Italy, but it’s not yet known why the storyline takes some of the characters there.

Emily in Paris season four ended on a cliffhanger. Picture: Netflix

Meanwhile, there’s a lot to pick up following on from the cliffhanger of season four, where Camille (Camille Razat) announced she’s pregnant with Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) baby, news which broke Emily’s heart after developing feelings for Gabriel over the past few series.

Her boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviwscount) is also expected to return as he works for Maison Lavaux.

But we all know that’s not where her heart lies.

