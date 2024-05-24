Emily In Paris Creator May Have Accidentally Confirmed Season 5

24 May 2024, 13:14

There's talk of Emily in Paris season 5 already
There's talk of Emily in Paris season 5 already. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Emily in Paris season four isn’t even out yet, and season five may have just been accidentally confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emily in Paris season four comes out at the end of this summer, but there’s already chat around season five. However, we all need not get ahead of ourselves.

During the amfAR Gala at Cannes Film Festival, Winnie Harlow and Paris Jackson auctioned off a walk-on role for a yet-to-be-confirmed season five of the Netflix show, which they claimed is due to begin shooting in mid 2025.

According to Variety the winner paid €250,000 to appear in the series as well as the opportunity to attend the season four premiere in LA with a guest.

However, the publication claims an insider told them Netflix hasn’t given the green light for another season of Emily in Paris just yet.

There's already rumours of Emily in Paris season five
There's already rumours of Emily in Paris season five. Picture: Netflix

On the auction’s official website, the walk-on role came “Courtesy of Darren Star”, who’s the creator of the romcom series fans love so much. Variety claim the website was recently updated to include that the winning bid ‘will have the opportunity to spend a day on set in Paris during filming, contingent upon season 5 pickup.'

The original auction booklet reportedly didn’t mention the ‘contingent’ detail and apparently seemed as though a fifth season was already in the pipeline.

Emily in Paris season four comes out at the end of summer
Emily in Paris season four comes out at the end of summer. Picture: Netflix

Emily in Paris season four, starring Lily Collins, comes out in two parts later this year, the first on 15th August and the second following on 12th September.

Much of the new season was filmed in Italy, but it’s not yet known why the storyline takes some of the characters there.

Emily in Paris season four ended on a cliffhanger
Emily in Paris season four ended on a cliffhanger. Picture: Netflix

Meanwhile, there’s a lot to pick up following on from the cliffhanger of season four, where Camille (Camille Razat) announced she’s pregnant with Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) baby, news which broke Emily’s heart after developing feelings for Gabriel over the past few series.

Her boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviwscount) is also expected to return as he works for Maison Lavaux.

But we all know that’s not where her heart lies.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island Aftersun Announce New Panelists Including Amy Hart And Chris Taylor

Love Island Aftersun Announce New Panelists Including Ex Contestants Amy Hart And Chris Taylor

Love Island

Get to know Buying London star Rasa

Who Is Rasa Bagdonaviciute? Get To Know The 'Buying London' Agent

Kim K teams up with Gypsy Rose on The Kardashians

Is Gypsy Rose In The Kardashians Season 5?

Dylan O'Brien Dons Lingerie In New Trailer for HBO's Fantasmas

Dylan O'Brien Dons Lingerie In New Trailer for HBO's Fantasmas

Former Love Island star finds this part of the show "creepy"

Shaughna Phillips Insists Love Island Age Requirement Should Change

Love Island

The first trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is here

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer: Here's your first look at Jenna Ortega's Astrid Deetz

The Love Island All Stars final two couples

Who Won Love Island All Stars 2024?

Remi Nicole is one of Buying London's stars

Meet Reme Nicole From Buying London – The TikTok Star-Turned 'Super Prime' Property Agent

Love Island All Stars 2024 ended on the 19th of February and not all of the couples have stayed together

Which Love Island All Stars Couples Are Still Together?

Love Island

Jonathan Bailey Explains Why He Came Back For Bridgerton Season 3 After Finishing Anthony's Story

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Explains Why He Came Back For Season 3

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits