House of The Dragon Fans Slam Viewers For Body-Shaming Ewan Mitchell Over Nude Scene

3 July 2024, 17:46 | Updated: 3 July 2024, 18:00

Picture: Marc Piasecki/WireImage, HBO / LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Ewan Mitchell has been subject to online trolling over his naked and shirtless scenes in House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon fans are calling out viewers for body-shaming Ewan Mitchell after his nude scene in 'The Burning Mill'.

Since his first appearance in House of the Dragon, Ewan Mitchell has grown a huge fanbase. People are obsessed with his depiction of antagonist Aemond and he plays a bigger part in season 2. In the wake of his role in the devastating death of another character in the season 1 finale, Aemond has caused chaos in Westeros and it's unclear how he will act next.

Elsewhere, in House of the Dragon season 2, Aemond appears naked in multiple brothel scenes. The scenes are incredibly vulnerable and they have actually shown a softer side to Aemond in which he expresses regret over his actions. However, they've led to some viewers commenting on Ewan's body and now fans are trying to put a stop to it.

In 'The Burning Mill', Aegon discovers Aemond completely in the nude in the arms of Sylvi at the brothel. Aegon then tries to make fun of his brother for sleeping with the same sex worker he used to when he was younger. Ignoring Aegon's antics, Aemond gets up naked and then leaves without rising to Aegon's comments.

The full frontal scene has received praise from fans for how powerful and shocking it is but some viewers, unfortunately, have also started body-shaming Ewan.

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond in House of the Dragon
Ewan Mitchell as Aemond in House of the Dragon. Picture: HBO

Taking to X to call out the comments, one fan wrote: "Kind of crazy to me that Ewan decided to put himself in a vulnerable position because he wanted to give the best performance possible and yet all you people took from that was... Body shaming?"

Another person added: "Y’all a little too comfortable and too quick body shaming Ewan. Can we just abstain from commenting on other people’s bodies like this?"

It should go without saying that people have no business commenting on other people's bodies.

Discussing the nude scene with Vulture, Ewan said that it was important for him to be nude in the scene because it was true to the character. He said: "Scenes like this start with a conversation about how far you’re prepared to go. It wasn’t a choice we made lightly. But it’s true to Aemond that he shocks the audience. Weakness is not part of Aemond’s vocabulary."

He added: "Aegon catches Aemond in a vulnerable spot. Picking up the script for the first time and seeing those brothel scenes in episodes two and three, I saw a brilliant opportunity to offer a rare glimpse of his vulnerability."

