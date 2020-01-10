On Air Now
10 January 2020, 16:08
Halsey's 'You Should Be Sad' has left the internet flooded with funny memes and reactions all about the new music video.
Halsey's new single 'You Should Be Sad' has become one of the biggest talking points of the year so far after the 'Nightmare' singer dropped one of the hottest videos we've all seen in a long time.
The video draws on iconic music videos and influences from the past... most specifically Shania Twain's classic 'That Don't Impress Me Much".
The single comes from Halsey new album 'Manic' which also features songs 'Graveyard' and 'You And I'.
The reactions have been just as iconic as the video itself...
HALSEY REALLY DID THAT MY JAW DROPPED— 𝖍 (@imahellofanight) January 10, 2020
pic.twitter.com/iLIPxaZAxE
imagine cheating on halsey and losing THIS pic.twitter.com/5DZezIqqo4— ky ♡ (@curingsivan) January 10, 2020
references to other female artists in halsey’s “you should be sad” music video pic.twitter.com/x2nUmeZje0— kara✨ (@manicktm) January 10, 2020
Me: I’m not a big fan of country music— t (@ridinthru) January 10, 2020
Halsey: you should be sad
Me: pic.twitter.com/nipypHsabc
"you should be sad" lyrics vs Halsey in "you should be sad" mv pic.twitter.com/BikmnFQ6CH— mercury (@stasiastina) January 10, 2020
halsey getting out of cars— 𝒔𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒂✨ (@lilacblooded) January 10, 2020
now or never// bad at love // sorry // you should be sad pic.twitter.com/Xnug8rWBoN
*halsey releases you should be sad*— kate (@katieziebellxo) January 10, 2020
g-eazy: pic.twitter.com/tRcGjnx4Bk
I‘m sure halsey referenced hannah montana pic.twitter.com/KkZFRTxi6S— RUBY✨ (@17MINUTESX) January 10, 2020
