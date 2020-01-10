The Best Memes &Reactions To Halsey's 'You Should Be Sad' Music Video

Halsey reactions and memes to 'You Should Be Sad'. Picture: Halsey/YouTube

Halsey's 'You Should Be Sad' has left the internet flooded with funny memes and reactions all about the new music video.

Halsey's new single 'You Should Be Sad' has become one of the biggest talking points of the year so far after the 'Nightmare' singer dropped one of the hottest videos we've all seen in a long time.

The video draws on iconic music videos and influences from the past... most specifically Shania Twain's classic 'That Don't Impress Me Much".

Halsey in her new music video for 'You Should Be Sad'. Picture: YouTube/Halsey

The single comes from Halsey new album 'Manic' which also features songs 'Graveyard' and 'You And I'.

The reactions have been just as iconic as the video itself...

Halsey's choreo left this fan's jaw dragging on the ground.

HALSEY REALLY DID THAT MY JAW DROPPED



pic.twitter.com/iLIPxaZAxE — 𝖍 (@imahellofanight) January 10, 2020

This fan couldn't ever imagine a world in which Halsey gets cheated on.

imagine cheating on halsey and losing THIS pic.twitter.com/5DZezIqqo4 — ky ♡ (@curingsivan) January 10, 2020

The endless references to other iconic females was unmissable.

references to other female artists in halsey’s “you should be sad” music video pic.twitter.com/x2nUmeZje0 — kara✨ (@manicktm) January 10, 2020

Halsey proved she can sing songs from basically any genre.

Me: I’m not a big fan of country music



Halsey: you should be sad



Me: pic.twitter.com/nipypHsabc — t (@ridinthru) January 10, 2020

The difference between the video and the lyrics was a big one.

"you should be sad" lyrics vs Halsey in "you should be sad" mv pic.twitter.com/BikmnFQ6CH — mercury (@stasiastina) January 10, 2020

The obsession with Halsey getting out of cars is real.

halsey getting out of cars



now or never// bad at love // sorry // you should be sad pic.twitter.com/Xnug8rWBoN — 𝒔𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒂✨ (@lilacblooded) January 10, 2020

Fans couldn't resist shading her ex G-Eazy.

*halsey releases you should be sad*



g-eazy: pic.twitter.com/tRcGjnx4Bk — kate (@katieziebellxo) January 10, 2020

And of course... no country music video is legit without a Hannah Montana reference.

I‘m sure halsey referenced hannah montana pic.twitter.com/KkZFRTxi6S — RUBY✨ (@17MINUTESX) January 10, 2020

