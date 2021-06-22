Here's Why Fans Are Convinced That Halsey Is About To Drop An Album

22 June 2021, 17:32

Halsey is teasing her fourth studio album and fans can't contain their excitement
Halsey is teasing her fourth studio album and fans can't contain their excitement. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Is Halsey gearing up to release a follow-up album to 'Manic'? Here's why the fans think she might be...

Halsey fans have been sent into a tailspin as speculation starts to brew online around a potential new release from the pop sensation!

Not only can we expect a baby from the 'You Should Be Sad' singer this summer but also a new album too – life is too kind!

Halsey's Baby Is Already A Member Of The BTS Army

The rumour mill has been whirling online as followers of the 26-year-old star discuss the potential of 'H4' on Twitter...

Halsey fans were surprised that the pregnant star is potentially preparing for a new release as well as a baby
Halsey fans were surprised that the pregnant star is potentially preparing for a new release as well as a baby. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

Halsey has not publicly discussed any new musical projects since putting out her third-studio album, 'Manic', in January 2020 – however, she has indirectly hinted in other ways...

Fans of the pregnant star have been receiving postcards from Halsey in the mail that seem to indicate that she is gearing up to a release.

The cards are blank apart from a wax seal that has 'H4' stamped into them – all signs are pointing towards a fourth record from the 'Without Me' hitmaker.

Fans took their excitement to the Twittersphere, with one writing: "WHAT DO YOU MEAN HALSEY IS COMING I STILL HAVEN'T PROCESSED THEM PERFORMING GRAVEYARD ON ELLEN I-"

Another user wrote: "Halsey... aren't u about to release a BABY how did u have time for an ALBUM ???"

It's safe to say that we were all delightfully shocked by the, clearly very productive, mum-to-be!

New music might be coming from Halsey sooner than we think
New music might be coming from Halsey sooner than we think. Picture: Getty

Halsey saw great success with the first three records she released since breaking out into the mainstream in 2015.

Fanatics can't wait for a new addition to join albums 'Badlands', 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom' and 'Manic'.

We hope the popstar has more up her sleeves than just postcards – we may be getting a new single sooner than we think?

Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

More News

See more More News

Olivia Rodrigo shared her graduation pictures on social media

Olivia Rodrigo Officially Graduated From High School In The Most Iconic Way

Millie Bobby Brown is dating Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown's Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi And Dating History Revealed

A few teaser snaps have already been shared for After We Fell.

After We Fell: All The Teaser Pictures, Trailers & On Set Snaps Of After 3 So Far

TV & Film

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been dating since the summer of 2019

Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Jade Thirlwall LGBTQ Ally

4 Important Reasons Jade Thirlwall Is The Ultimate LGTBQ+ Ally

Little Mix

James Michael Tyler revealed his cancer kept him from attending the Friends reunion

Friends’ Gunther Actor James Michael Tyler Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album