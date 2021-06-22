Here's Why Fans Are Convinced That Halsey Is About To Drop An Album

Halsey is teasing her fourth studio album and fans can't contain their excitement. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Is Halsey gearing up to release a follow-up album to 'Manic'? Here's why the fans think she might be...

Halsey fans have been sent into a tailspin as speculation starts to brew online around a potential new release from the pop sensation!

Not only can we expect a baby from the 'You Should Be Sad' singer this summer but also a new album too – life is too kind!

The rumour mill has been whirling online as followers of the 26-year-old star discuss the potential of 'H4' on Twitter...

Halsey fans were surprised that the pregnant star is potentially preparing for a new release as well as a baby. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

Halsey has not publicly discussed any new musical projects since putting out her third-studio album, 'Manic', in January 2020 – however, she has indirectly hinted in other ways...

Fans of the pregnant star have been receiving postcards from Halsey in the mail that seem to indicate that she is gearing up to a release.

The cards are blank apart from a wax seal that has 'H4' stamped into them – all signs are pointing towards a fourth record from the 'Without Me' hitmaker.

wait …… is halsey…. sending out….. 100 letters……… pic.twitter.com/B23GSAdZln — molly (H4) ⚔️💌🩸 (@hopelessoceans) June 22, 2021

Fans took their excitement to the Twittersphere, with one writing: "WHAT DO YOU MEAN HALSEY IS COMING I STILL HAVEN'T PROCESSED THEM PERFORMING GRAVEYARD ON ELLEN I-"

Another user wrote: "Halsey... aren't u about to release a BABY how did u have time for an ALBUM ???"

It's safe to say that we were all delightfully shocked by the, clearly very productive, mum-to-be!

New music might be coming from Halsey sooner than we think. Picture: Getty

Cant believe H4 is coming, Halsey literally pregnant like what ?????? pic.twitter.com/VyH9r2Htse — Emilia- they/them (@rodrick_cult) June 22, 2021

Halsey saw great success with the first three records she released since breaking out into the mainstream in 2015.

Fanatics can't wait for a new addition to join albums 'Badlands', 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom' and 'Manic'.

We hope the popstar has more up her sleeves than just postcards – we may be getting a new single sooner than we think?

