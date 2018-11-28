Halsey's Complete Dating History: All Her Ex-Boyfriends From G Eazy To Machine Gun Kelly & More

Halsey's previously dated G Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly. Picture: Getty

Check out who the 'Without Me' singer has been romantically linked to.

Halsey might be single right now, but the 'Without Me' singer has dated a host of musicians, producers and rappers - check out who she's been linked to.

Matty Healy

Halsey and Matty Healy from The 1975 dated in 2015 and i's widely suspected that her song 'Colors' was written about him and her debut EP 'Room 93' was named after a hotel room the pair had spent a night in.

Halsey also previously told Billboard, "I spent a lot of time watching him and he spent a lot of time loving being watched. But if you think he's the first red-wine-­drinking, pretty-boy rocker in skinny jeans I've been associated with, you're out of your f**king mind."

Halsey and Matty Healy. Picture: Instagram

Lido

Halsey dated the Norwegian producer between 2015 and 2016 and revealed that her album, 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom' was inspired by that relationship.

She told Rolling Stone, "I had killed off a version of myself just so we could make our love work. Sometimes you're in a relationship for so long and you become a different person. You lose yourself because you change for that person.

"I put the seal on that relationship and fully purged myself of the feelings for that person at the same time as I finished my record."

Halsey and Lido. Picture: Getty

Jared Leto

Halsey and Jared were spotted getting close at Coachella in 2016 after photos emerged of them cuddling up together. The couple were then seen on Diplo's Snapchat wearing matching outfits to the Met Gala, but nothing much was ever heard of their relationship after that.

Jared Leto and Halsey. Picture: Snapchat - Diplo

Machine Gun Kelly

Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly met on the set of Roadies, and the couple had a low-key relationship but were often pictured together, including on holiday in Mexico where MGK shared a photo of them together on the beach. Things soured between them when MGK and G Eazy aimed diss tracks at each other, centred on a feud about Halsey.

Machine Gun Kelly and G Eazy. Picture: Instagram

G Eazy

Halsey and G Eazy started dating in 2017 before the release of their sexy duet 'Him & I' and often shared pictures and posts about each other on social media. The couple confirmed their split in July 2018 when Halsey posted a note to her fans reading, "I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some apart.

"I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."

The couple got back together shortly after but split again in October 2018.

Halsey and G Eazy. Picture: Instagram

