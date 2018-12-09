Halsey – ‘Without Me’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

The Jingle Bell Ball just wouldn’t have been the same without her… Halsey’s performance was simply breathtaking.

Halsey closed her Jingle Bell Ball set with her new single ‘Without Me’, ending her debut performance on a serious high.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

‘Without Me’ was a surprise release from the American star, dropped between albums, and instantly became a playlist staple.

We’ve had this performance on loop ever since – check out her unbelievable vocals in the video above.

Halsey – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Eastside’

‘Closer’

‘Without Me’

Halsey at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

Halsey – ‘Without Me’ Lyrics

Found you when your heart was broke

I filled your cup until it overflowed

Took it so far to keep you close (Keep you close)

I was afraid to leave you on your own

I said I'd catch you if you fall

And if they laugh, then f*** 'em all (All)

And then I got you off your knees

Put you right back on your feet

Just so you can take advantage of me

Tell me how's it feel sittin' up there

Feeling so high but too far away to hold me

You know I'm the one who put you up there

Name in the sky

Does it ever get lonely?

Thinking you could live without me

Thinking you could live without me

Baby, I'm the one who put you up there

I don't know why (yeah, I don't know why)

Thinking you could live without me

Live without me

Baby, I'm the one who put you up there

I don't know why (I don't know why, yeah yeah)

Gave love 'bout a hundred tries (hundred tries)

Just running from the demons in your mind

Then I took yours and made 'em mine (made 'em mine)

I didn't notice 'cause my love was blind

Said I'd catch you if you fall (fall)

And if they laugh, then f*** 'em all (all)

And then I got you off your knees

Put you right back on your feet

Just so you can take advantage of me

Tell me how's it feel sittin' up there

Feeling so high but too far away to hold me

You know I'm the one who put you up there

Name in the sky

Does it ever get lonely?

Thinking you could live without me

Thinking you could live without me

Baby, I'm the one who put you up there

I don't know why (yeah, I don't know why)

Thinking you could live without me

Live without me

Baby, I'm the one who put you up there

I don't know why, yeah

You don't have to say just what you did

I already know (I know)

I had to go and find out from them

So tell me how's it feel (oh-woah)

Tell me how's it feel sittin' up there

Feeling so high but too far away to hold me

You know I'm the one who put you up there

Name in the sky

Does it ever get lonely?

Thinking you could live without me

Thinking you could live without me

Baby, I'm the one who put you up there

I don't know why (yeah, I don't know why)

> Download Our App For The Latest #CapitalJBB News