Halsey – ‘Without Me’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

9 December 2018, 16:37 | Updated: 9 December 2018, 16:43

The Jingle Bell Ball just wouldn’t have been the same without her… Halsey’s performance was simply breathtaking.

Halsey closed her Jingle Bell Ball set with her new single ‘Without Me’, ending her debut performance on a serious high.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

‘Without Me’ was a surprise release from the American star, dropped between albums, and instantly became a playlist staple.

We’ve had this performance on loop ever since – check out her unbelievable vocals in the video above.

Halsey – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Eastside’

‘Closer’

‘Without Me’

Halsey performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
Halsey at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

Halsey – ‘Without Me’ Lyrics

Found you when your heart was broke
I filled your cup until it overflowed
Took it so far to keep you close (Keep you close)
I was afraid to leave you on your own

I said I'd catch you if you fall
And if they laugh, then f*** 'em all (All)
And then I got you off your knees
Put you right back on your feet
Just so you can take advantage of me

Tell me how's it feel sittin' up there
Feeling so high but too far away to hold me
You know I'm the one who put you up there
Name in the sky
Does it ever get lonely?
Thinking you could live without me
Thinking you could live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why (yeah, I don't know why)
Thinking you could live without me
Live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why (I don't know why, yeah yeah)

Gave love 'bout a hundred tries (hundred tries)
Just running from the demons in your mind
Then I took yours and made 'em mine (made 'em mine)
I didn't notice 'cause my love was blind

Said I'd catch you if you fall (fall)
And if they laugh, then f*** 'em all (all)
And then I got you off your knees
Put you right back on your feet
Just so you can take advantage of me

Tell me how's it feel sittin' up there
Feeling so high but too far away to hold me
You know I'm the one who put you up there
Name in the sky
Does it ever get lonely?
Thinking you could live without me
Thinking you could live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why (yeah, I don't know why)
Thinking you could live without me
Live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why, yeah

You don't have to say just what you did
I already know (I know)
I had to go and find out from them
So tell me how's it feel (oh-woah)

Tell me how's it feel sittin' up there
Feeling so high but too far away to hold me
You know I'm the one who put you up there
Name in the sky
Does it ever get lonely?
Thinking you could live without me
Thinking you could live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why (yeah, I don't know why)

> Download Our App For The Latest #CapitalJBB News

Halsey at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Halsey shared a festive jumper with Roman Kemp backstage at the #CapitalJBB

WATCH: Halsey Attempted To Do Every Day Christmas Jobs In The Same Jumper As Roman Kemp

Halsey wants to put Ariana Grande trolls in the bin

Jingle Bell Ball: Halsey Sends Message Of Support To Ariana Grande

Halsey at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Jingle Bell Ball 2018: Halsey Teases Brand New ‘Fun’ Album For The Next Year

Halsey performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Halsey – ‘Without Me’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

More From Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola

Here's how you can watch the Jingle Bell Ball live!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

News

Capital's Jingle Bel Ball line-up is looking HUGE!

#CapitalJBB Line Up 2018 - Little Mix, David Guetta, Jason Derulo, Liam Payne & More Confirmed For The Jingle Bell Ball!

Jingle Bell Ball

Backstage from the 2018 Jingle Bell Ball at London's O2

Your AAA Pass To All The Backstage Action From The 2018 Jingle Bell Ball

Jingle Bell Ball

Capital Jingle Bell Ball Header

Jingle Bell Ball 2018: Frequently Asked Questions

Jingle Bell Ball