Halsey – ‘Closer’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
9 December 2018, 16:39
This Chainsmokers collab sounded even more epic in London’s O2 tonight.
Halsey’s unique soulful voice can make any song sound absolutely incredible, and her Chainsmokers collab on ‘Closer’ was a crowd favourite at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.
It’s the track we’ve all been obsessed since summer ’16 but it sounded even more powerful being sung by 16,000 of you in the Ball crowd.
You can re-watch this unmissable moment as many times as you want with the video above. You can thank us later.
Halsey – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘Eastside’
‘Closer’
‘Without Me’
