Halsey – ‘Closer’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

This Chainsmokers collab sounded even more epic in London’s O2 tonight.

Halsey’s unique soulful voice can make any song sound absolutely incredible, and her Chainsmokers collab on ‘Closer’ was a crowd favourite at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.

It’s the track we’ve all been obsessed since summer ’16 but it sounded even more powerful being sung by 16,000 of you in the Ball crowd.

You can re-watch this unmissable moment as many times as you want with the video above. You can thank us later.

Halsey – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Eastside’

‘Closer’

‘Without Me’

Halsey on the red carpet. Picture: PA IMAGES

Halsey – ‘Closer’ Lyrics

Hey, I was doing just fine before I met you

I drink too much and that's an issue but I'm okay

Hey, you tell your friends it was nice to meet them

But I hope I never see them again

I know it breaks your heart

Moved to the city in a broke down car

And four years, no calls

Now you're looking pretty in a hotel bar

And I can't stop

No, I can't stop

So baby pull me closer in the backseat of your Rover

That I know you can't afford

Bite that tattoo on your shoulder

Pull the sheets right off the corner

Of the mattress that you stole

From your roommate back in Boulder

We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older

You look as good as the day I met you

I forget just why I left you, I was insane

Stay and play that Blink-182 song

That we beat to death in Tucson, okay

I know it breaks your heart

Moved to the city in a broke down car

And four years, no call

Now I'm looking pretty in a hotel bar

And I can't stop

No, I can't stop

So baby pull me closer in the backseat of your Rover

That I know you can't afford

Bite that tattoo on your shoulder

Pull the sheets right off the corner

Of the mattress that you stole

From your roommate back in Boulder

We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older

So baby pull me closer in the backseat of your Rover

That I know you can't afford

Bite that tattoo on your shoulder

Pull the sheets right off the corner

Of the mattress that you stole

From your roommate back in Boulder

We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older (we ain't ever getting older)

We ain't ever getting older (we ain't ever getting older)

We ain't ever getting older (we ain't ever getting older)

We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older

No we ain't ever getting older

