Halsey – ‘Closer’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

9 December 2018, 16:39

This Chainsmokers collab sounded even more epic in London’s O2 tonight.

Halsey’s unique soulful voice can make any song sound absolutely incredible, and her Chainsmokers collab on ‘Closer’ was a crowd favourite at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

It’s the track we’ve all been obsessed since summer ’16 but it sounded even more powerful being sung by 16,000 of you in the Ball crowd.

You can re-watch this unmissable moment as many times as you want with the video above. You can thank us later.

Halsey – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Eastside’

‘Closer’

‘Without Me’

Halsey on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
Halsey on the red carpet. Picture: PA IMAGES

Halsey – ‘Closer’ Lyrics

Hey, I was doing just fine before I met you
I drink too much and that's an issue but I'm okay
Hey, you tell your friends it was nice to meet them
But I hope I never see them again

I know it breaks your heart
Moved to the city in a broke down car
And four years, no calls
Now you're looking pretty in a hotel bar
And I can't stop
No, I can't stop

So baby pull me closer in the backseat of your Rover
That I know you can't afford
Bite that tattoo on your shoulder
Pull the sheets right off the corner
Of the mattress that you stole
From your roommate back in Boulder
We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older
We ain't ever getting older

You look as good as the day I met you
I forget just why I left you, I was insane
Stay and play that Blink-182 song
That we beat to death in Tucson, okay

I know it breaks your heart
Moved to the city in a broke down car
And four years, no call
Now I'm looking pretty in a hotel bar
And I can't stop
No, I can't stop

So baby pull me closer in the backseat of your Rover
That I know you can't afford
Bite that tattoo on your shoulder
Pull the sheets right off the corner
Of the mattress that you stole
From your roommate back in Boulder
We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older
We ain't ever getting older

So baby pull me closer in the backseat of your Rover
That I know you can't afford
Bite that tattoo on your shoulder
Pull the sheets right off the corner
Of the mattress that you stole
From your roommate back in Boulder
We ain't ever getting older
We ain't ever getting older (we ain't ever getting older)
We ain't ever getting older (we ain't ever getting older)
We ain't ever getting older (we ain't ever getting older)
We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older
No we ain't ever getting older

> Download Our App For The Latest #CapitalJBB News

Halsey at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Halsey shared a festive jumper with Roman Kemp backstage at the #CapitalJBB

WATCH: Halsey Attempted To Do Every Day Christmas Jobs In The Same Jumper As Roman Kemp

Halsey wants to put Ariana Grande trolls in the bin

Jingle Bell Ball: Halsey Sends Message Of Support To Ariana Grande

Halsey at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Jingle Bell Ball 2018: Halsey Teases Brand New ‘Fun’ Album For The Next Year

Halsey performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Halsey – ‘Without Me’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

More From Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola

Here's how you can watch the Jingle Bell Ball live!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

News

Capital's Jingle Bel Ball line-up is looking HUGE!

#CapitalJBB Line Up 2018 - Little Mix, David Guetta, Jason Derulo, Liam Payne & More Confirmed For The Jingle Bell Ball!

Jingle Bell Ball

Backstage from the 2018 Jingle Bell Ball at London's O2

Your AAA Pass To All The Backstage Action From The 2018 Jingle Bell Ball

Jingle Bell Ball

Capital Jingle Bell Ball Header

Jingle Bell Ball 2018: Frequently Asked Questions

Jingle Bell Ball