Jingle Bell Ball 2018: Halsey Teases Brand New ‘Fun’ Album For The Next Year

Halsey teases new album at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA

‘Without Me’ singer promises not to take her new album too seriously for 2019 as she takes on new approach.

Halsey has had a big year with hit singles ‘Without Me’, ‘Him and I’ and of course, that Victoria’s Secret performance and it looks like 2019 is going to be even better.

Talking exclusively to Roman Kemp at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, the 24 year old admitted the new year is all about new music.

Talking about next year, Halsey told us: “I’m going to go make a new album. I’ve started doing the pre process, collecting issues and lyrics already.

> Watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Live Stream Here!

Halsey looked incredible on the JBB red carpet. Picture: PA

“I’m getting together how I want the album to be and feel like.”

And it seems Halsey has found a new way to make music after making ‘Without Me’ as she admitted the new album is going to have a more “fun approach”.

“My new single has made me approach music in a more fun way as I’ve always been so serious,” she told us.

> Halsey Sends Message Of Support To Ariana Grande At JBB

Halsey has promised a more "fun' approach to album number three. Picture: PA

“I’ve just always taken it too seriously so it’s good to enjoy it again.”

Halsey already has two previous studio albums, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom from 2017 and her debut Badlands from 2015.

This will be Halsey’s first performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball and everyone is very excited.

> Grab Our App To Make Sure You See All The Stars At The #CapitalJBB